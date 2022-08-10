Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ICC T20I Rankings: Suryakumar Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav among Indians to gain significantly

    First Published Aug 10, 2022, 4:27 PM IST

    Indian cricketers have gained significant points in the ICC T20I Rankings after its 4-1 win in West Indies. Suryakumar Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav and more have risen remarkably in the rankings.

    Image credit: Getty

    Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav remained in his second position. At the same time, compatriot Shreyas Iyer moved six places up to 19th in the updated ICC T20 rankings, which were released on Wednesday by the International Cricket Council (ICC). Yadav is the top-ranked Indian among the batters, with 805 points, while Babar Azam of Pakistan tops the chart. Iyer had struck a 40-ball 64 in the final Twenty20 International (T20I) against the Windies on Sunday, following a quiet show in the opening four games of the just-concluded series in the Caribbean, while he currently possesses 578 points.

    Image credit: Getty

    As for the bowlers, spinners Ravi Bishnoi and Kuldeep Yadav have also had considerable gains in the rankings. The 21-year-old Bishnoi scalped six wickets in two matches in the Windies T20Is and jogged 50 places to take the 44th spot. In contrast, Kuldeep bagged a three-for in the previous game and hopped 58 places to 87th.

    ALSO READ: MEG LANNING OPTS FOR INDEFINITE BREAK FROM CRICKET TO 'FOCUS ON MYSELF'

    Image credit: Getty

    However, senior seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar fell a place to ninth despite a good outing in the Caribbean. Reeza Hendricks of South Africa is the leading gainer in the rankings, jumping to the 13th spot, with knocks of 74 and 42, following a 2-0 series win against Ireland.

    Image credit: Getty

    Spinner Keshav Maharaj of South Africa jumps ten spots to 18th, while pacers Lungi Ngidi of South Africa (23rd) and Lockie Ferguson of New Zealand (31st) are others who scaled the rankings. Meanwhile, Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood and all-rounder Mohammad Nabi of Afghanistan continue to dominate the bowling and all-rounders chart, respectively.

    (With inputs from PTI)

