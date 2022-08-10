Meg Lanning opts for indefinite break from cricket to 'focus on myself'

Meg Lanning is the skipper of the Australian women's cricket team and an ICC Women's World Cup winner. However, she will take a break from the sport to concentrate on herself.

ICC Women's World Cup-winning Australian skipper Meg Lanning is doubtful of leading the side during the upcoming tour of India this year. She takes an indefinite break from the sport to "focus on myself." Australia is scheduled to tour India in mid-December for five Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) before the home series against Pakistan, followed by the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa next year.

"After a busy couple of years, I've decided to take a step back to enable me to spend time focusing on myself. I'm grateful for the support of CA and my teammates and ask that my privacy be respected during this time," Lanning said in a statement. The announcement comes days after she led Australia to the gold medal at the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 in Birmingham. ALSO READ: MUMBAI INDIANS GET EXTENDED 'FAMILY' IN EMIRATES AND CAPE TOWN

On the same note, Cricket Australia's (CA's) head of performance, women's cricket, Shawn Flegler, communicated, "We're proud of Meg for acknowledging that she needs a break and will continue to support her during this time. She's been an incredible contributor to Australian cricket over the last decade, achieving remarkable feats, individually and as part of the team."

