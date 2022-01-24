  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ICC Awards 2021: Smriti Mandhana named Women's Cricketer of the Year; Babar Azam is ODI Cricketer of the Year

    First Published Jan 24, 2022, 3:07 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The ICC Awards 2021 was further announced on Monday. India's Smriti Mandhana was adjudged Women's Cricketer of the Year. Meanwhile, Babar Azam bagged the ODI Cricketer of the Year prize.

    ICC Awards 2021: Smriti Mandhana named Women's Cricketer of the Year; Babar Azam is ODI Cricketer of the Year-ayh

    The International Cricket Council (ICC) continued to give out the 2021 ICC Awards. On Monday, winners of other categories were announced by the ICC. Indian women cricketer Smriti Mandhana was adjudged the Women's Cricketer of the Year. Her batting at the top-order was evident throughout 2021, as it helped India be competent.

    ICC Awards 2021: Smriti Mandhana named Women's Cricketer of the Year; Babar Azam is ODI Cricketer of the Year-ayh

    Mandhana scored 855 runs across formats in 22 international matches at an average of 38.86, including a ton and five half-centuries. India had a turbulent year, winning just a couple of games at home to South Africa. However, Mandhana was the top run-scorer for the side. She was impressive in the one-off Test in England, followed by the One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is).

    ALSO READ: ICC Awards 2021 - Pakistan opener Mohammad Rizwan named T20I Cricketer of the Year, netizens applaud

    ICC Awards 2021: Smriti Mandhana named Women's Cricketer of the Year; Babar Azam is ODI Cricketer of the Year-ayh

    Mandhana was even good in Australia in the ODIs and the Test, while she slammed her maiden Test ton in the day-night Test. "A year to remember 🤩 Smriti Mandhana's quality at the top of the order was on full display in 2021 🏏", captioned ICC in its social media post while announcing her the winner.

    ICC Awards 2021: Smriti Mandhana named Women's Cricketer of the Year; Babar Azam is ODI Cricketer of the Year-ayh

    On the other hand, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam was named the ODI Cricketer of the Year. He played quote some splendid knocks, accompanied with sublime gameplay while scripting numerous top moments. He would also remember the year for leading Pakistan in the semis of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 and even defeating arch-rival India convincingly in the group stage.

    ALSO READ: ICC U-19 World Cup 2022 - India scripts record 326-run win over Uganda, netizens left stunned

    ICC Awards 2021: Smriti Mandhana named Women's Cricketer of the Year; Babar Azam is ODI Cricketer of the Year-ayh

    Azam scored 405 runs in six ODIs at 67.50, along with a couple of centuries. Pakistan had played two ODI series last year, while against South Africa, he was the second-highest run-scorer, with 228 runs. While the side suffered a 0-3 whitewash against England, Azam was the last man standing.

    ICC Awards 2021: Smriti Mandhana named Women's Cricketer of the Year; Babar Azam is ODI Cricketer of the Year-ayh

    "First of all, I am thankful to the fans for supporting me and cheering me on. After that, I am grateful to PCB and ICC, especially my Pakistan team, for supporting and backing me. It wasn't possible without them. I feel proud to have such a good team. I am also thankful to my parents, who prayed a lot," Azam told ICC after winning the award.

    ALSO READ: ICC T20 World Cup 2022 - India, Pakistan pitted in same group; to clash on October 23

    ICC Awards 2021: Smriti Mandhana named Women's Cricketer of the Year; Babar Azam is ODI Cricketer of the Year-ayh

    "The best innings, if you ask me, is that 158 I scored against England, which is also my highest score. I was struggling a bit at that time and needed a knock. I got it, and it gave me a lot of confidence. To beat South Africa in SA is a complicated task because the pitches are different, and they have a quality bowling attack," Azam added.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2021-22, 3rd ODI Quinton de Kocks temperament to Indian middle-order woes - Analysing the talking points-ayh

    IND vs SA 2021-22, 3rd ODI: De Kock's temperament to Indian middle-order woes - Analysing the talking points

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2021-22 Vamika's first glimpse in Anushka Sharma's arms will melt your hearts; wins cheers from daddy Virat Kohli-ayh

    Vamika's first glimpse in Anushka Sharma's arms will melt your hearts; wins cheers from daddy Virat Kohli

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2021-22, 3rd ODI Proteas pull off a thriller by 4 runs for 3-0 clean sweep, netizens left delighted-ayh

    IND vs SA 2021-22, 3rd ODI: Proteas pull off a thriller by 4 runs for 3-0 clean sweep, netizens left delighted

    David Warner girls perform Allu Arjun Pooja Hegde Pushpa song Saami Saami Allu Arjun reacts watch drb

    David Warner’s girls perform Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde’s Pushpa song 'Saami Saami'; Allu Arjun reacts (watch)

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2021-22, 3rd ODI: Quinton de Kock's 17th century puts Proteas on top after shaky start, netizens applaud-ayh

    IND vs SA 2021-22, 3rd ODI: De Kock's 17th century puts Proteas on top after shaky start, netizens applaud

    Recent Stories

    Budget 2022 wishlist: Chumbak to Greendigo; here's what lifestyle brands wants from Nirmala Sitharaman RCB

    Budget 2022 wishlist: Chumbak to Greendigo; here's what lifestyle brands wants from Nirmala Sitharaman

    UP Election 2022: Ghar wapsi for SP MLA Subhash Rai as he returns to BJP fold-dnm

    UP Election 2022: ‘Ghar wapsi’ for SP MLA Subhash Rai as he returns to BJP fold

    UP Election 2022 BJP Miranpur candidate booked for inflammatory speech violating EC guidelines gcw

    UP Election 2022: BJP’s Miranpur candidate booked for violating Election Commission guidelines

    Shark Tank India Here how much the sharks have invested in so far drb

    Shark Tank India: Here’s how much the sharks have invested in so far

    PM Modi urges support for Vocal for Local during interaction with Rashtriya Bal Puraskar recipients-dnm

    PM Modi urges support for ‘Vocal for Local’ during interaction with Rashtriya Bal Puraskar recipients

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC: With the chances BFC had, it deserved to win against FCG - Marco Pezzaiuoli-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: With the chances BFC had, it deserved to win against Goa - Marco Pezzaiuoli

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FCG vs BFC: Finishing is FC Goa's concern; that's where it is struggling - Derrick Pereira on Bengaluru FC draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Finishing is Goa's concern; that's where it is struggling - Derrick Pereira on Bengaluru draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, BFC vs FCG Match Highlights (Game 69): FC Goa held by Bengaluru FC as Sunil Chhetri equals goal record-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 69): FC Goa held by Bengaluru FC as Sunil Chhetri equals goal record

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, CFC vs NEUFC: NorthEast United must hit the target - Khalid Jamil on Chennaiyin FC loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: NorthEast United must hit the target - Khalid Jamil on Chennaiyin FC loss

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United: NEUFC win will give us more confidence for the following games - CFC's Bozidar Bandovic-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: NEUFC win will give us more confidence for the following games - CFC's Bozidar Bandovic

    Video Icon