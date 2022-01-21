  • Facebook
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: India, Pakistan pitted in same group; to clash on October 23

    First Published Jan 21, 2022, 12:33 PM IST
    The schedule for ICC T20 World Cup 2022 is out, slated to get underway from October 16. India and Pakistan have been pitted in the same group and clash on October 23. Check it out.

    As the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup saw a new champion crowned just months back, the fixtures for the 2022 T20WC were also announced on Friday morning. The tournament gets underway from October 16, with the First Round, followed by the Super 12 from October 22. The groupings of the teams were also announced, with India and Pakistan in the same group.

    The First Round will consist of a couple of groups, with four teams each. Group A consists of Sri Lanka, Namibia and two qualifiers, while Group B will have Windies, Scotland and a couple of qualifiers. The Super 12 will have two groups, with Group 1 having Australia, England, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Group A winner, and Group B runner-up.

    In contrast, Group 2 will have India, Pakistan, South Africa, Bangladesh, Group B winner, and Group A runner-up. Defending champion Australia will get its title defence underway on October 22 against 2021 runner-up New Zealand at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Meanwhile, India plays its opening game against arch-rival Pakistan on October 23 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

    The semis will be held on November 9-10 at the SCG and the Adelaide Oval, respectively. The MCG hosts the final on November 13. The tournament will be played across seven venues: Geelong, Hobart, Brisbane, Perth, Adelaide, Sydney and Melbourne. Check out the complete competition schedule above that will run for 29 days.

