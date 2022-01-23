ICC Awards 2021: Pakistan opener Mohammad Rizwan named T20I Cricketer of the Year, netizens applaud

The ICC Awards 2021 is already underway. The T20I Cricketer of the Year award has been announced. Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan has earned his maiden ICC Award.

The International Cricket Council is giving out the 2021 ICC Awards. Meanwhile, the ICC announced the T20I Cricket of the Year winner, as Pakistan's wicketkeeper-opener Mohammad Rizwan has earned the same. As ICC describes it, his very character has acquired him the reward, aided by his unconquerable essence and stupendous innings.

In 2021, Rizwan scored 1326 runs in 29 T20Is at an average of 73.66 and a strike rate of 134.89. It included a century, besides inflicting 24 dismissals. He was notable for his performance during the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup, finishing as the third-highest run-scorer of the tournament.

Earlier this year, he scored his maiden T20I century of the year and continued his flawless feat throughout the year. His notable performance was his great 152-run opening stand with skipper Babar Azam as Pakistan defeated India in the T20WC for the first time. He slammed an unbeaten 79 off 55 balls, hitting six fours and three sixes.

As Pakistan is into another T20WC year, the Pakistanis will hope for a similar performance this year. "My happiness has doubled since it involves Pakistan as well. It was not just me alone, but the entire Pakistan team was involved in my success. Credit also goes to the team management, players and even the analysts for the success, and the ones who wished for me and Pakistan cricket, helping us make Pakistan a force in world cricket once again," said Rizwan after winning the laurel.