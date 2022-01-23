  • Facebook
    ICC U-19 World Cup 2022: India scripts record 326-run win over Uganda, netizens left stunned

    India has scripted a record 326-run win over Uganda in the 2022 ICC U-19 World Cup. As a result, it stays unbeaten in the group stage. Meanwhile, netizens were left stunned by it.

    ICC U19 World Cup 2022: India scripts record 326-run win over Uganda, netizens left stunned-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Trinidad and Tobago, First Published Jan 23, 2022, 1:45 PM IST
    It has been a glorious ride for India U-19 at the ICC U-19 World Cup 2022. On Saturday, in its final group-stage game, it faced off against Uganda U-19 at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago. The Indians were ruthless as they inflicted a painful 326-run defeat on the Ugandans, thus staying unbeaten in the group stage.

    Winning the toss, Uganda invited India to bat. Although it was the right call, the Indians were superiors with the bat, compared to the Ugandan bowlers. While it was 85/2 by the 16th over, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (144) and Raj Bawa (162*) put on a gigantic 206-run partnership for the third wicket to put India in control by the 38th over.

    ALSO READ: ICC U-19 World Cup 2022: Yash Dhull among 5 Indians to be ruled out of clash against Uganda due to COVID

    Mildly supported by the incoming batters, Bawa continued his onslaught with a 108-ball unbeaten 162, slamming 14 fours and eight sixes. Eventually, India posted 405/5, its second-highest in the tournament to date, while it was the fifth-highest in the competition overall. In reply, the Uganda batters were simply clueless about getting the job done.

    Skipper cum spinner Nishant Sindhu was deadly with his spin, bagging a four-for to skittle the Ugandan batting order, while captain Pascal Murungi (34) was the highest scorer for his side. It was India's biggest win in the tournament to date and the second-biggest overall. It will now take on one-time defending champion Bangladesh in the Super League quarterfinal on January 29 at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua.
    Brief scores: IND U-19 405/5 (Raghuvanshi- 144, Bawa- 162; Murungi- 3/72) beat UGA U-19 (Murungi- 34; Sindhu- 4/19) by 326 runs.

    Last Updated Jan 23, 2022, 1:45 PM IST
