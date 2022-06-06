'I think Sachin Tendulkar's record is very achievable' - Mark Taylor on Joe Root

Joe Root has scored 10,000 Test runs. Meanwhile, Mark Taylor feels that the Englishman could surpass Sachin Tendulkar's record of most Test runs.

It was a splendid outing for former English Test skipper Joe Root on Sunday. During the Lord's Test against New Zealand, he slammed his 26th Test ton, which also led to his 10,000th run in the longes format of the sport. As a result, he became the 14th man in world cricket to do so, besides being the second Englishman after Alastair Cook. The 31-year-old has cemented his legacy as one of the all-time greats in Test cricket, while he still has a lot to contribute in the coming years. In the meantime, former Australian legend Mark Taylor feels that Root can surpass legendary former Indian Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar in most runs in Test history.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Taylor quoted, "Root has a minimum of five years left in him, so I think Tendulkar's record is very achievable. Root is batting as I have ever seen him bat over the last 18 months to two years. He is in the prime of his career, so there are 15,000 runs-plus for him if he stays healthy." ALSO READ: 'Joe Root is the most complete batsman in all three forms' - Alastair Cook

On the other hand, another Australian in the form of all-rounder Marnus Labuschagne has vowed to take a leaf out of Root's playbook to garner success during the upcoming tour of Sri Lanka, starting Monday. "For me, it's my first real sub-continent challenge against spin. It's about conquering that challenge. Joe Root played phenomenally over there. I've learned a lot from how he went about his game there," he told BBC Sports Wales.

