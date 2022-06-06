Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'I think Sachin Tendulkar's record is very achievable' - Mark Taylor on Joe Root

    First Published Jun 6, 2022, 6:45 PM IST

    Joe Root has scored 10,000 Test runs. Meanwhile, Mark Taylor feels that the Englishman could surpass Sachin Tendulkar's record of most Test runs.

    Image credit: Getty

    It was a splendid outing for former English Test skipper Joe Root on Sunday. During the Lord's Test against New Zealand, he slammed his 26th Test ton, which also led to his 10,000th run in the longes format of the sport. As a result, he became the 14th man in world cricket to do so, besides being the second Englishman after Alastair Cook. The 31-year-old has cemented his legacy as one of the all-time greats in Test cricket, while he still has a lot to contribute in the coming years. In the meantime, former Australian legend Mark Taylor feels that Root can surpass legendary former Indian Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar in most runs in Test history.

    Image credit: Getty

    Speaking to Sky Sports, Taylor quoted, "Root has a minimum of five years left in him, so I think Tendulkar's record is very achievable. Root is batting as I have ever seen him bat over the last 18 months to two years. He is in the prime of his career, so there are 15,000 runs-plus for him if he stays healthy."

    ALSO READ: 'Joe Root is the most complete batsman in all three forms' - Alastair Cook

    Image credit: Getty

    On the other hand, another Australian in the form of all-rounder Marnus Labuschagne has vowed to take a leaf out of Root's playbook to garner success during the upcoming tour of Sri Lanka, starting Monday. "For me, it's my first real sub-continent challenge against spin. It's about conquering that challenge. Joe Root played phenomenally over there. I've learned a lot from how he went about his game there," he told BBC Sports Wales.

    Image credit: Getty

    Also, writing for the Daily Mail, former English skipper Nasser Hussain dubbed it one of the most excellent innings for Root. "After everything Joe Root has been through, trying to steer a struggling side through the difficulties of Covid and the pandemic, that was one of his. When you reach the end of your reign as captain and results are not going your way, it's easy to wonder what the public is thinking. But, the response Root got at Lord's would have ended any concerns he might have had. Put simply, he felt the love of the English cricketing public, and that will mean the world to him," he documented.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Happy Birthday Ajinkya Rahane: Wishes galore from cricket fraternity as Jinx turns 34-ayh

    Happy Birthday Ajinkya Rahane: Wishes galore from cricket fraternity as Jinx turns 34

    after 2 months of IPL BCCI President Sourav Ganguly trolled for suggesting to 'keep Test format the pinnacle' snt

    'After 2 months of IPL?': Ganguly trolled for suggesting to 'keep Test format the pinnacle'

    Helicopter on Snake Shot? Rashid Khan's new golf stroke will make you scratch your head-ayh

    Helicopter on Snake Shot? Rashid Khan's new golf stroke will make you scratch your head

    ENG vs NZ 2022, Lords Test: Daryl Mitchell scores century as New Zealand takes upper hand vs England-krn

    ENG vs NZ 2022, Lord's Test: Daryl Mitchell scores century as New Zealand takes upper hand vs England

    ICC Womens U-19 T20 WC Qualifiers: Believe it or not, Nepal bowled out for mere 8 vs UAE-ayh

    ICC Women's U-19 T20 WC Qualifiers: Believe it or not, Nepal bowled out for mere 8 vs UAE

    Recent Stories

    Want to learn how to think out of the box? IIT Madras to launch course details here snt

    Want to learn how to think out of the box? IIT Madras to launch course; details here

    Dharmendra quashes hospitalisation rumours says I am not sick in a video drb

    Dharmendra quashes ‘hospitalisation’ rumours; says, ‘I am not sick’ in a video

    From weight loss to digestion: 6 reasons why soaked almonds are better than raw almonds - adt

    From weight loss to digestion: 6 reasons why soaked almonds are better than raw almonds

    Apple working on a search engine to take on Google Here s what we know gcw

    Apple working on a search engine to take on Google? Here's what we know

    What dreams are made of - Wales Gareth Bale after qualifying for FIFA World Cup 2022-krn

    'What dreams are made of' - Wales' Gareth Bale after qualifying for FIFA World Cup 2022

    Recent Videos

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon