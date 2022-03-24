Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Happy Birthday, Krunal Pandya: How will moving to Lucknow Super Giants affect him?

    First Published Mar 24, 2022, 5:00 AM IST

    Krunal Pandya is celebrating his 31st birthday. On this day, we analyse how moving to Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL will affect his performance.

    Indian all-rounder Krunal Pandya might not be regular like his younger brother Hardik in terms of playing international cricket. However, he is one of the prominent all-rounders in Indian cricket, having earned his recognition through consistent performances for the record five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) winner Mumbai Indians (MI). However, he has moved to the newest franchise Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), and as he celebrates his 31st birthday, we analyse how he will fare at LSG.

    Considering Krunal's IPL stats so far, he has been below-par with the bat. He has scored 1,143 runs in 72 innings at a mediocre average of 22.41 and a strike rate of 138.55, including a half-century and a top score of 86. As for his bowling, as a spinner, he has claimed 51 wickets at a standard economy of 7.37, while his best figures read 3/14.

    ALSO READ: IPL 2022 - KL Rahul to Quinton de Kock - 5 Lucknow Super Giants players to watch

    Thus, judging by his IPL numbers, it is not so impressive. However, thanks to the overall team effort at MI, he attained success and won three titles. Now, if we look at his Twenty20 (T20) figures, it would give a clearer picture. In 111 innings, he has accumulated 1,753 runs at 22.18 and 134.63, with four half-centuries and a top score of 86.

    With the ball, he has bagged 101 from 136 at 7.33, including a couple of four-for, with the best figure of 4/15. Therefore, it is still not impressive enough, suggesting that he might not be effective in the shortest format. However, it is to be noted that he mostly bats at number five-six.

    ALSO READ: IPL 2022 - WILL ₹15 CRORE PRICE TAG IMPACT ISHAN KISHAN'S PERFORMANCE?

    It is a spot for finishers, and things don't always click for the batters in the position. Yet, it is still not so impressive as it should ideally be for a batter at number five or six. On the other hand, his bowling can be considered tide better than his batting. As for his move to LSG, it would be an enjoyable first season, with most of the matches being played in Mumbai, where he has played a considerable number of games.

    Although he could fare decently in IPL 2022, his litmus test could arrive in IPL 2023, when the tournament can move back to its usual format, with the teams playing matches all across India. And, for that to happen, he has to fare well this season, as an under-par performance might lead to him being released before the auctions next season.

