IPL 2022: KL Rahul to Quinton de Kock - 5 Lucknow Super Giants players to watch

Lucknow Super Giants is one of the new sides in the IPL. We look at five of its players who can impact IPL 2022.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has a new get-up altogether with the introduction of a couple of new teams. One of them happens to be Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), which KL Rahul will lead. It has done some smart shopping during the pre-seas mega auction, as we present the five players who would make an impact.

KL Rahul

The wicketkeeper-opener has been in a severe form in the shortest format, and it was a no-brainer that LSG roped him in. While he failed to lead Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the past couple of seasons, he lacked a consolidated squad, which he is likely to get in LSG. Thus, it will be interesting to see how he fares as a skipper, while his performance with the bat will undoubtedly be flawless. ALSO READ: IPL 2022 - WILL ₹15 CRORE PRICE TAG IMPACT ISHAN KISHAN'S PERFORMANCE?

Evin Lewis

The Windies was roped in for his base price of ₹2 crore. However, given the magnitude of batting talent he possesses, the price is too small. It could be a steal deal for LSG, as the Trinidadian is famous for his hard-hitting abilities. Although he hasn't been slightly shaky in the last couple of seasons, he would hardly need one good knock to get going.

Marcus Stoinis

The Australian all-rounder was decent for Delhi Capitals (DC) for the last couple of seasons. However, it was a surprise by the side for letting go of him. Nevertheless, this again happens to be LSG's colossal gain, as he can be heavily effective in both departments. Although he tends to give away runs as a pacer, he has terrific hitting abilities, which would be highly beneficial for the side. ALSO READ: IPL 2022 - Tickets go on sale; here's how you can purchase them online

Quinton de Kock

The South African wicketkeeper-opener was a force for Mumbai Indians (MI), and it is once again a surprise for the latter to let go of him. Nevertheless, he has become an invaluable addition to LSG's setup. Having retired from the longest format, he is wholly focused on his white-ball career, which will make him even more lethal in the format. Known to give a quickfire start, it is what LSG would be relying upon.

