Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022: KL Rahul to Quinton de Kock - 5 Lucknow Super Giants players to watch

    First Published Mar 23, 2022, 3:10 PM IST

    Lucknow Super Giants is one of the new sides in the IPL. We look at five of its players who can impact IPL 2022.

    Image courtesy: BCCI

    The Indian Premier League (IPL) has a new get-up altogether with the introduction of a couple of new teams. One of them happens to be Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), which KL Rahul will lead. It has done some smart shopping during the pre-seas mega auction, as we present the five players who would make an impact.

    Image courtesy: BCCI

    KL Rahul
    The wicketkeeper-opener has been in a severe form in the shortest format, and it was a no-brainer that LSG roped him in. While he failed to lead Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the past couple of seasons, he lacked a consolidated squad, which he is likely to get in LSG. Thus, it will be interesting to see how he fares as a skipper, while his performance with the bat will undoubtedly be flawless.

    ALSO READ: IPL 2022 - WILL ₹15 CRORE PRICE TAG IMPACT ISHAN KISHAN'S PERFORMANCE?

    Image courtesy: BCCI

    Evin Lewis
    The Windies was roped in for his base price of ₹2 crore. However, given the magnitude of batting talent he possesses, the price is too small. It could be a steal deal for LSG, as the Trinidadian is famous for his hard-hitting abilities. Although he hasn't been slightly shaky in the last couple of seasons, he would hardly need one good knock to get going.

    Image courtesy: BCCI

    Marcus Stoinis
    The Australian all-rounder was decent for Delhi Capitals (DC) for the last couple of seasons. However, it was a surprise by the side for letting go of him. Nevertheless, this again happens to be LSG's colossal gain, as he can be heavily effective in both departments. Although he tends to give away runs as a pacer, he has terrific hitting abilities, which would be highly beneficial for the side.

    ALSO READ: IPL 2022 - Tickets go on sale; here's how you can purchase them online

    Image courtesy: BCCI

    Quinton de Kock
    The South African wicketkeeper-opener was a force for Mumbai Indians (MI), and it is once again a surprise for the latter to let go of him. Nevertheless, he has become an invaluable addition to LSG's setup. Having retired from the longest format, he is wholly focused on his white-ball career, which will make him even more lethal in the format. Known to give a quickfire start, it is what LSG would be relying upon.

    Image courtesy: BCCI

    Ravi Bishnoi
    Last season, the Indian leg-spinner drew eyeballs, troubling the batters with his unpredictable spins. It led to his national call-up, where he has been impactful too. He finished as PBKS's third-highest wicket-taker in IPL 2021, claiming 12 wickets in nine matches at an economy of 6.34 and remains in a good flow, making him a must-watch this season.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Will INR 15 crore price tag impact Ishan Kishan's performance?-ayh

    IPL 2022: Will ₹15 crore price tag impact Ishan Kishan's performance?

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Lasith Malinga all praise for Rajasthan Royals RR fantastic pace attack-ayh

    IPL 2022: Lasith Malinga all praise for Rajasthan Royals' fantastic pace attack

    Indian Premier League: Unbelievable that IPL 2022 has come this far - Virat Kohli-ayh

    IPL 2022: Unbelievable that IPL has come this far - Virat Kohli

    ICC Womens World Cup 2022: India sweeps aside Bangladesh by 110 runs, fans relieved-ayh

    ICC Women's World Cup 2022: India sweeps aside Bangladesh by 110 runs, fans relieved

    Harbhajan Singh, AAP's Rajya Sabha nominee, has a vision for youth of Punjab snt

    Harbhajan Singh, AAP's Rajya Sabha nominee, has a vision for youth of Punjab

    Recent Stories

    Uttarakhand Pushkar Singh Dhami sworn-in as Chief Minister for second term, 8 Cabinet Ministers inducted-dnm

    Uttarakhand: Pushkar Singh Dhami sworn-in as Chief Minister for second term, 8 Cabinet Ministers inducted

    Will quit politics Arvind Kejriwal s latest challenge to BJP over MCD polls gcw

    'Will quit politics...': Arvind Kejriwal's latest challenge to BJP over MCD polls

    Oscars 2022 Billie Eilish to perform their nominated tracks at Academy Awards RBA

    Oscars 2022: Billie Eilish, Beyoncé to perform their nominated tracks at Academy Awards

    UP Board Exam 2022 Know the examination date COVID protocols other guidelines gcw

    UP Board Exam 2022: Know the examination date, COVID protocols, other guidelines

    BJP leaders ask theatre owners to remove James for Kashmir Files: DK Shivakumar-ycb

    BJP leaders ask theatre owners to remove James for Kashmir Files: DK Shivakumar

    Recent Videos

    JNU VC Prof Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit speaks to Asianet News

    'Some privileged men' do not like women coming up: JNU VC Prof Santishree tears critics

    Video Icon
    Ranking the football clubs with the highest annual revenue in 2022-ayh

    Ranking the football clubs with the highest annual revenue in 2022

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2021-22 Final Match Highlights Reliving Hyderabad FC's maiden title win snt

    ISL 2021-22 Final, Match Highlights: Reliving Hyderabad FC's maiden title win

    Video Icon
    Russia-Ukraine war: How Sewa Yugam volunteers extend help to students from Sumy-dnm

    Russia-Ukraine war: How Sewa Yugam volunteers extend help to students from Sumy

    Video Icon
    Hindu Bhavan in Poland's Warsaw upholds humanitarian act during Russia-Ukraine crisis-dnm

    Hindu Bhavan in Poland’s Warsaw upholds humanitarian act during Russia-Ukraine crisis

    Video Icon