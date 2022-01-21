Did BCCI President Sourav Ganguly nearly hand Virat Kohli a show-cause notice?

Virat Kohli was unanimously dropped as the ODI skipper. However, he had revealed shocking details regarding his axe. Meanwhile, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly did not take it on a good note.

Virat Kohli has been in the news for the past couple of months. While he stepped down as the Test skipper last week, he was dropped as the One-Day International (ODI) team captain by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Moreover, Kohli had revealed shocking details regarding his axe, leaving the BCCI in a mess.

After Kohli had quit the leadership duties in the Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) following India's poor outing in the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup, he was also replaced as the ODI skipper by Rohit Sharma. Notably, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly had revealed that he never wanted Kohli to step down from the role. However, Kohli admitted that he was not consulted before his ODI duties were taken away.

As BCCI and Kohli got in limbo, reports have indicated that Ganguly was ready to hand Kohli a show-cause notice to Kohli for his comments in the media that left fans puzzled. However, as per India Today, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah stepped in and prevented that from happening. It explains that since India was preparing for a crucial tour of South Africa, doing so would have hampered the team's preparations and sent negative vibes.

In the meantime, chief selector Chetan Sharma was asked about the same when he announced India's ODI squad for the SA tour. He clarified that all the selection committee panel members had urged Kohli to reconsider stepping down as the T20I skipper before the T20WC got underway. While Rohit replaced Kohli as the skipper, reports also indicated a rift between the two, which Chetan brushed aside.