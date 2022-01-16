Anushka Sharma pens an emotional note for Virat Kohli; says ‘you did good’

Image: Anushka Sharma/Instagram

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma has penned an emotional note for cricketer and husband, Virat Kohli, a day after he stepped down as India’s Test captain. Anushka shared the post on her social media handles along with two pictures.

In her lengthy and emotional post, Anushka Sharma recalled Virat Kohli’s journey since the time he became the captain of the national cricket team. She recalled the day when Virat informed her of being made the Test captain after former captain, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, announced his retirement from the format. She said that MS Dhoni had joked about how Virat Kohli’s beard will start getting grey sooner, adding that she has not just seen his beard turn grey but also saw him grow as well in all these years.

Anushka Sharma went on to add as to how proud she feels of Virat Kohli. She said that in these seven years of him as the captain, he has grown personally, professionally and as a human being, Anushka recalled how ‘young and naïve’ Virat was back in the year 2014. She further recalled the times when he lost some of the matches and she sat right next to him while he had tears in his eyes. The actress said that she is proud of Virat for not letting anything come in way of his good intentions, and for leading by example.

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli’s adorable ‘hi’ to daughter Vamika in the stands will melt your heart; watch

She concluded her message for Virat Kohli saying how their daughter, Vamika will grow to see the “learning of these seven years in the father” that he is. “You did good,” Anushka Sharma wrote at the end.

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli will remain important member of Team India, says BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly

It was on Saturday that Virat Kohli announced his stepping down as the Test captain. His decision came in a day after India lost the Test series against South Africa by 1-2. Previously, Virat Kohli had stepped down as the captain of India’s T20I format last year. His decision came in after the T20 World Cup in 2021. This was followed by the BCCI appointing Rohit Sharma as a full-time white-ball skipper in December.

See Anushka Sharma's post here: