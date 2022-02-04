  • Facebook
    Chris Silverwood sacked as England head coach following Ashes 2021-22 debacle

    First Published Feb 4, 2022, 11:15 AM IST
    England had a disastrous Ashes 2021-22 campaign against Australia, losing 0-4. As a result, ECB has sacked Chris Silverwood as the national side's head coach.

    It turned out to be a catastrophic outing for England in Australia, losing the 2021-22 Ashes 0-4. From cricket experts to critics, all slammed England's lack of good show, while some even slammed the leadership tactics and guidance of Joe Root and Chris Silverwood, respectively. Meanwhile, the latter has been sacked by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

    On Thursday night, ECB confirmed that same, while it also asserted that an interim manager would be appointed for England's upcoming tour of England. The outcome arrives just 24 hours after Ashley Giles was sacked as ECB's Director of Men's Cricket. As England prepares to play three Tests in the Caribbean, Richard Dawson is likely to take charge, for the time being, reports ESPNCricinfo.

    ALSO READ: Ashes-winning coach Justin Langer inducted into Australian Cricket Hall of Fame

    "It's been an absolute honour to be England Head Coach, and I'm extremely proud to have worked alongside our players and staff. I want to thank them all for the hard work and commitment they have given during my time in the role, and I wish them all the very best moving forward," said Silverwood after leaving the role, reports ECB.

    In the meantime, Tom Harrison (ECB CEO) added, "During his time in the role, Chris has given absolutely everything to make a success of it. He is a man of great integrity, who players and staff alike have enjoyed working with. In the coming days, Andrew Strauss will appoint a caretaker coach for the tour of the West Indies and will then consider the appropriate coaching structures to help England move forwards."

    ALSO READ: ICC Test Rankings - Australia claims top spot following Ashes win, India drops to third after South Africa loss

    ECB is expected to make shocking changes to its setup post Ashes debacle. The team was also slammed for its toxic drinking culture. Also, assistant coach Graham Thorpe's position was in doubt after being interrogated by the police for lighting a cigar in the team hotel's indoor space.

