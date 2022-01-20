ICC Test Rankings: Australia claims top spot following Ashes win, India drops to third after South Africa loss

The updated ICC Test Rankings for the teams are out. Australia has reclaimed the top spot after winning the Ashes 4-0. Meanwhile, India's 1-2 loss to South Africa has pushed it to third.

The updated ICC Test Rankings for the teams have been released by the International Cricket Council (ICC). Four teams (India, South Africa, Australia and England) have shuffled places in the new rankings. The just-concluded Test series of the four teams have led to the same as we check out how it has impacted the sides.

India suffered a 1-2 defeat in South Africa, as the former's dream of a first-ever Test series win was not fulfilled. India was the top-ranked side coming into the series. However, the loss has pushed it down to the third spot, while the hosts have risen to the fifth spot. India has 116 rating points while SA has 99. ALSO READ: ICC Test Rankings - Virat Kohli gains 2 places to rise to 7th, Jasprit Bumrah back in top-10

On the other hand, Australia romped to a convincing 4-0 win over England in the Ashes at home. Consequently, the superb performance by the hosts has taken it to the summit of the rankings, with 119 rating points. On the other hand, England is down to fourth, with 101 points.