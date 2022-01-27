  • Facebook
    Ashes-winning coach Justin Langer inducted into Australian Cricket Hall of Fame

    First Published Jan 27, 2022, 2:13 PM IST
    Justin Langer is the current head coach of Australia, besides being a former Test opener. He has been inducted into the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame.

    Ashes-winning coach Justin Langer inducted into Australian Cricket Hall of Fame-ayh

    Justin Langer used to be one of the most profound openers for Australia, especially in Test cricket. Notably, he is also doing a fine job as the current Australian coach, having helped the side win the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 and the Ashes 2021-22. As a result of his monumental success of late, he has been inducted into the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame.

    Ashes-winning coach Justin Langer inducted into Australian Cricket Hall of Fame-ayh

    Along with Langer, former Australian women's captain Raelee Thompson was also inducted into the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame on Thursday. Both are the 58th and 59th inductees since the induction began in 1996. Langer was appointed as the Aussie coach in 2018 and has since been, with Cricket Australia (CA) showing faith in him despite suffering a loss in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy to India at home last year.

    Ashes-winning coach Justin Langer inducted into Australian Cricket Hall of Fame-ayh

    "Justin and Raelee are extremely deserving inductees, and it is wonderful to acknowledge and celebrate the immense achievements and contributions of these legends of our game. Justin has had a tremendous impact on Australian cricket, both at the top of the order alongside Matthew Hayden, as a coach of Western Australia and more recently as Head Coach of the Australian men's team," said Nick Hockley (CA's CEO), reports cricket.com.au.

    Ashes-winning coach Justin Langer inducted into Australian Cricket Hall of Fame-ayh

    Speaking on Raelee, Hockley reckoned, "Raelee has been a leader and champion of cricket as a sport for women and girls through an incredible period of evolution, both as a proud player and captain of her country and continuing that passion towards ensuring that the game continues to progress and flourish for future generations."

