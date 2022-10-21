Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Once we get clearance from the government then we travel to Pakistan' - BCCI President Roger Binny

    First Published Oct 21, 2022, 9:37 AM IST

    BCCI is in a dilemma about whether or not to travel to Pakistan for the 2023 Asia Cup. Meanwhile, new BCCI president Roger Binny has clarified that it would only happen once the government gives clearance.

    Image credit: PTI

    The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is not in a position to decide whether Team India will travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup 2023 or not. Meanwhile, new BCCI President Roger Binny informed on Thursday that the decision relies on the government to make such decisions. At an event organised by Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) in Bengaluru, Binny sounded that the BCCI had not yet approached the government on traversing Pakistan next year. Still, eventually, the central government would be the only one to decide on the matter.

    Image credit: PTI

    "That is not BCCI's call. We need the government's clearance to leave the country. Whether we leave the country or teams come into the country, we need permission. Once we get clearance from the government, then we go with it. We can't decide on our own. We have to rely on the government. We have not approached them yet," said Binny, a World Cup winner.

    ALSO READ: 'INDIA IS NOT IN A POSITION TO BE DICTATED' - SPORTS MINISTER ON PAKISTAN'S ICC WORLD CUP PULL OUT

    Image credit: Getty

    The Asia Cup is planned to be played in Pakistan in September of next year, ahead of the ICC World Cup 2023 in India. Binny's words came after BCCI secretary Jay Shah stated that the Indian side would not be travelling to Pakistan next year for the Asia Cup, and the competition would be played at a neutral venue.

    Image credit: PTI

    Earlier on Thursday, Sports Minister Anurag Thakur said that Team India would need support from the Home Ministry to travel to Pakistan. On Wednesday, a disappointed Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) requested the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) to assemble an emergency rendezvous. Referring to Shah's comment, the PCB articulated that "such statements can spilt the Asian and international cricket communities" and impact Pakistan's travel to India for the ICC World Cup next year.

    ALSO READ: ICC World Cup 2023 - Why is Aakash Chopra confident Pakistan touring India for the mega event?

    Image credit: PTI

    India hasn't transited to Pakistan since the Asia Cup 2008, and following the Mumbai terror attack on November 26 of the year, the organised bilateral series in early 2009 reneged. Pakistan did come to India for a short six-game limited-overs series in 2012, but in the prior ten years, there hasn't been any bilateral cricket. The two sides have only met at eclectic ICC and ACC events.

    (With inputs from PTI)

