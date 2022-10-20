Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'India is not in a position to be dictated' - Sports Minister on Pakistan's ICC World Cup pull out

    First Published Oct 20, 2022, 1:51 PM IST

    After BCCI's stance on the 2023 Asia Cup being moved out of Pakistan, PCB threatened to pull out of the 2023 ICC World Cup in India. Meanwhile, Sports Minister Anurag Thakur has left the decision to the home ministry.

    Image credit: PTI

    Indian Sports Minister Anurag Thakur said that the home ministry would be taking a call on Team India's travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup 2023 as the security of the players happens to be a vital issue. On the other hand, Thakur expects the Pakistan team to arrive in India to contend in the ICC World Cup 2023, stating, "all are welcome". Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah said on Tuesday that the Indian side will not be commuting to Pakistan for the continental affair and would want the tournament to be held at a neutral venue.

    Image credit: Getty

    It instigated Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to communicate that it may simulate its side's participation in the ICC World Cup in India. "All teams who qualify for [the World Cup] are invited [to compete on Indian soil]. Many times Pakistan teams have come to India and played. I feel India is not in a position to be dictated [to by someone], and there is no reason for anyone to do that. I expect all countries to come and compete," Thakur informed the media on Thursday.

    ALSO READ: ICC World Cup 2023 - Why is Aakash Chopra confident Pakistan touring India for the mega event?

    Image credit: PTI

    Thakur conveyed after it was asserted that the fifth edition of the Khelo India Youth Games would be held across eight cities in Madhya Pradesh from January 31 to February 11. Asked about the Indian team's travel, the Sports Minister said, "It's a decision that the home ministry will take. Overall, players' safety and security are important," Thakur said. It was pointed out that international teams have begun touring Pakistan lately, but Thakur skipped the query.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Sri Lanka vs Netherlands: Kusal Mendis knock helps SL beat NED to enter Super 12; fans rejoice-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Kusal Mendis' knock helps SL beat NED to enter Super 12; fans rejoice

    ICC World Cup 2023: Why is Aakash Chopra confident Pakistan touring India for the mega event?-ayh

    ICC World Cup 2023: Why is Aakash Chopra confident Pakistan touring India for the mega event?

    football english premier league EPL 2022-23: I will deal with Cristiano Ronaldo tomorrow - Erik Ten Hag after Manchester United 2-0 Tottenham Hotspur win-ayh

    EPL 2022-23: 'I will deal with Ronaldo tomorrow' - Ten Hag after United's 2-0 Tottenham win

    Motive and thought process is to win the ICC T20 World Cup - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    'Motive and thought process is to win the ICC T20 World Cup' - Rohit Sharma

    Did Urvashi Rautela say I love you to Rishabh Pant Actor clarifies on the viral video drb

    Did Urvashi Rautela say ‘I love you’ to Rishabh Pant? Actor clarifies on the viral video

    Recent Stories

    Samsung Diwali offer Buy Galaxy Z Flip 4 and get Galaxy watch 4 almost free here is how to buy it gcw

    Samsung Diwali offer: Buy Galaxy Z Flip 4 and get Galaxy watch 4 almost free; here's how to buy it

    Hollywood Henry Cavill returns as Superman in the sequel of Man of Steel drb

    Henry Cavill returns as ‘Superman’ in the sequel to ‘Man of Steel’

    PM Modi, UN chief Antonio Guterres launch Mission LiFE for climate-friendly behaviour in Gujarat AJR

    PM Modi, UN chief Antonio Guterres launch Mission LiFE for climate-friendly behaviour in Gujarat

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Sri Lanka vs Netherlands: Kusal Mendis knock helps SL beat NED to enter Super 12; fans rejoice-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Kusal Mendis' knock helps SL beat NED to enter Super 12; fans rejoice

    Box Office Report: Kantara continues to rock; check out performances of Doctor G, Godfather and more drb

    Box Office Report: Kantara continues to rock; check out performances of Doctor G, Godfather and more

    Recent Videos

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken

    Video Icon
    DefExpo 2022: India's fifth-generation combat aircraft design to get done by December

    DefExpo 2022: India's fifth-generation combat aircraft design to get done by December

    Video Icon
    Congress president won't be remote controlled by Gandhi family: Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank snt

    Congress president won't be remote controlled by Gandhi family: Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank

    Video Icon
    'All four will die': Ominous man's remark on Facebook Live in BMW before crash AJR

    'All four will die': Ominous man's remark on Facebook Live in BMW before crash

    Video Icon
    Congress President Election: 'Everybody will be surprised on counting day...'

    Congress President Election: 'Everybody will be surprised on counting day...'

    Video Icon