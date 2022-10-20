'India is not in a position to be dictated' - Sports Minister on Pakistan's ICC World Cup pull out
After BCCI's stance on the 2023 Asia Cup being moved out of Pakistan, PCB threatened to pull out of the 2023 ICC World Cup in India. Meanwhile, Sports Minister Anurag Thakur has left the decision to the home ministry.
Indian Sports Minister Anurag Thakur said that the home ministry would be taking a call on Team India's travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup 2023 as the security of the players happens to be a vital issue. On the other hand, Thakur expects the Pakistan team to arrive in India to contend in the ICC World Cup 2023, stating, "all are welcome". Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah said on Tuesday that the Indian side will not be commuting to Pakistan for the continental affair and would want the tournament to be held at a neutral venue.
It instigated Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to communicate that it may simulate its side's participation in the ICC World Cup in India. "All teams who qualify for [the World Cup] are invited [to compete on Indian soil]. Many times Pakistan teams have come to India and played. I feel India is not in a position to be dictated [to by someone], and there is no reason for anyone to do that. I expect all countries to come and compete," Thakur informed the media on Thursday.
Thakur conveyed after it was asserted that the fifth edition of the Khelo India Youth Games would be held across eight cities in Madhya Pradesh from January 31 to February 11. Asked about the Indian team's travel, the Sports Minister said, "It's a decision that the home ministry will take. Overall, players' safety and security are important," Thakur said. It was pointed out that international teams have begun touring Pakistan lately, but Thakur skipped the query.
