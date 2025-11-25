Image Credit : Getty

The International Cricket Council (ICC) official unveiled the schedule and fixtures for the T20 World Cup 2026 on Tuesday, November 25, in Mumbai. The 20-team marquee event will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, starting on February 7. This will be the 10th edition of the T20 World Cup, marking a decade of the shortest-format global tournament.

India were clubbed in Group A alongside arch-rivals Pakistan, the USA, Namibia, and the Netherlands. The Men in Blue, led by Suryakumar Yadav, will enter the T20 World Cup 2026 as the defending champions of the tournament, having won the prestigious title under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma.

On that note, let’s take a look at India’s group stage fixtures, venues, and dates.