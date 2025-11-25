India’s T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule REVEALED! Check Out Fixtures, Venues, and Dates
India and Sri Lanka will co-host the T20 World Cup 2026 from February 7. Defending champions India are in Group A, facing Pakistan in Colombo, along with the USA, Namibia, and the Netherlands, with matches spread across key venues in both countries.
India are defending champions of T20 World Cup
The International Cricket Council (ICC) official unveiled the schedule and fixtures for the T20 World Cup 2026 on Tuesday, November 25, in Mumbai. The 20-team marquee event will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, starting on February 7. This will be the 10th edition of the T20 World Cup, marking a decade of the shortest-format global tournament.
India were clubbed in Group A alongside arch-rivals Pakistan, the USA, Namibia, and the Netherlands. The Men in Blue, led by Suryakumar Yadav, will enter the T20 World Cup 2026 as the defending champions of the tournament, having won the prestigious title under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma.
On that note, let’s take a look at India’s group stage fixtures, venues, and dates.
Vs USA in Mumbai
Team India will kickstart their quest for the title defence against the United States of America (USA) in the tournament opener at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on February 7. India and the USA will face off for the second time in the history of T20Is. Their last meeting was in the group stage of the T20 World Cup last year, where the Men in Blue defeated the ICC tournament debutant by three wickets.
The USA qualified for the upcoming edition of the T20 World Cup, which will be held in India, after reaching the Super 8 stage of the previous edition of the marquee event last year. India and the USA will lock horns in Mumbai, setting a stage for a rematch and a thrilling start to the T20 World Cup 2026.
Vs Namibia in New Delhi
India will have their second outing in the group stage against Namibia at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on February 12. Namibia qualified for the T20 World Cup 2026 by winning their semifinal of the Africa Regional Qualifiers against Tanzania. India and Namibia will lock horns for the second time in the history of T20I cricket.
The last meeting between the two sides was in the group stage of the 2021 T20 World Cup, where the Men in Blue defeated the African side by nine wickets at the Dubai International Stadium. India and Namibia will lock horns again in New Delhi, renewing a matchup last seen at the 2021 T20 World Cup.
Vs Pakistan in Colombo
India will renew their rivalry with Pakistan in the high-stakes clash at the R Premadasa Cricket Stadium in Colombo on February 15. This will be the first face-off between two arch-rivals since their controversy in the Asia Cup this year. India and Pakistan have locked horns eight times in the history of the T20 World Cup, with the Men in Blue leading 7-1 in head-to-head record. The face-off between India and Pakistan has been restricted to multi-nation tournaments, as both countries haven’t played a full bilateral series in white-ball cricket for years due to political and historic tensions.
India and Pakistan’s clash in the group stage of the T20 World Cup 2026 is expected to grab the attention of the cricketing world, given their rivalry and the high stakes, and is likely to be one of the must-watch encounters in the marquee event.
Vs Netherlands in Ahmedabad
India will play their final group stage match against the Netherlands at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 18. India and the Netherlands will lock horns for the second time in the history of T20Is. The last meeting between the two sides was in the group stage of the 2022 T20 World Cup, where Men in Blue defeated the Dutch side by 56 runs at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
In international cricket, India and the Netherlands have faced off four times, three in ODIs and one in T20Is, with India winning all four encounters, maintaining a dominant record over the Dutch side ahead of their T20 World Cup 2026 clash in Ahmedabad. India and the Netherlands will face off for the fourth time in international cricket.
