Image Credit : ANI

Day 4 of the second Test between India and South Africa was once again dominated by the Proteas as the visitors continued to pile on runs, putting India under immense pressure, and edging closer to a series win at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday, November 25.

After South Africa declared their second innings at 260/5 and set a 549-run target to chase, India assumed their second innings batting and posted a total of 27/2 in 15.5 overs, with Sai Sudharsan and the nightwatchman Kuldeep Yadav batting on 2 and 4, respectively, and needing 522 runs to win the match and avoid a series defeat.

On that note, let’s take a look at key takeaways from India’s outing on Day 4 of the Guwahati Test.