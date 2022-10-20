Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ICC World Cup 2023: Why is Aakash Chopra confident Pakistan touring India for the mega event?

    After BCCI threatened to move the 2023 Asia Cup out of Pakistan, PCB has warned of pulling out of the 2023 ICC World Cup in India. However, Aakash Chopra is confident of Pakistan coming to India. Here's why.

    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Oct 20, 2022, 12:35 PM IST

    On Monday, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah reportedly said that India would not be travelling to Pakistan for the Asia Cup 2023 event and it would instead be played at a neutral venue. The following day, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) came up with a strong-worded response, stating that moving the marquee Asian event out of Pakistan would have implications on its future tours of India for marquee events. It includes the ICC World Cup 2023, as PCB mulled pulling out of the event. However, former Indian opener and commentator Aakash Chopra is confident that Pakistan will come to India for the CWC.

    On his YouTube channel, Chopra noted, "Asia Cup might not occur if India doesn't participate. There's no chance. The Asia Cup is a small competition compared to the World Cup. Skipping the World Cup means you will let go of a massive revenue amount that ICC shares. It's a case of who blinks first. So, I'm not taking this issue seriously. I believe the Asia Cup 2023 will be conducted at a neutral venue."

    ALSO READ: 'Asia Cup 2023 relocation can impact Pakistan's visit to India for ICC World Cup 2023' - PCB

    "Of course, ACC happens to be a consortium. But, few must be aware that India doesn't take a penny from ACC. Everybody takes a stipulated amount from ACC, four million or eight million, but India will distribute its amount instead. India plays the role of a big brother in ACC. If it has been said that the team will not travel to Pakistan, I can assure you in writing that it won't. The Asia Cup will be conducted at a neutral venue. And Pakistan will also certainly come to play in the World Cup. I am giving you this in writing. All these stuffs are guaranteed," added Chopra.

    India and Pakistan will next clash in the Super 12 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday at the sold-out Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). It is expected to be a high-intensity clash, especially following the latest episode between the two cricketing boards.

