Gautam Gambhir, one of India’s most successful opening batsmen and now a respected mentor in cricket, resides in a lavish mansion in Delhi valued at around ₹20 crore. The property reflects his stature and taste, combining elegance with functionality. The mansion boasts marble interiors, expansive living areas, and a private gym that allows him to maintain his fitness routine even after retiring from international cricket.

Located in one of Delhi’s upscale neighborhoods, the house is designed with modern architecture and traditional touches, offering both luxury and warmth. Gambhir’s home is not just a residence but a statement of his journey from a young cricketer to a celebrated sportsman and public figure.