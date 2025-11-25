Image Credit : Getty

Josh Hazlewood is one of Australia’s premier fast bowlers, alongside Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins. Having made his international debut for Australia in an ODI match against England in 2010, Hazlewood has steadily established himself as a mainstay in Australia’s pace attack across formats.

For over a decade and a half, Josh Hazlewood has emerged as one of the most consistent and dependable bowlers in world cricket. Over the years, the 34-year-old has maintained his peak performance through an amalgamation of fitness routines, diet, workouts, and careful workload management. Let’s take a look at the fitness routine of Josh Hazlewood.