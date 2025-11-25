Josh Hazlewood’s Fitness Routine: Diet, Workout, and Peak Performance Plan
Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood stays at peak performance through strict fitness, lean muscle training, pilates, and careful workload management. His protein- and carb-rich diet aids recovery and sustains energy for long matches.
Josh Hazlewood's Fitness Routine
Josh Hazlewood is one of Australia’s premier fast bowlers, alongside Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins. Having made his international debut for Australia in an ODI match against England in 2010, Hazlewood has steadily established himself as a mainstay in Australia’s pace attack across formats.
For over a decade and a half, Josh Hazlewood has emerged as one of the most consistent and dependable bowlers in world cricket. Over the years, the 34-year-old has maintained his peak performance through an amalgamation of fitness routines, diet, workouts, and careful workload management. Let’s take a look at the fitness routine of Josh Hazlewood.
Strict Training Routine:
Josh Hazlewood believes that maintaining the right balance is key to preparation. The Australian pacer carefully balances his time and gym sessions to build long-term durability, manage injury risk through consistent strength and physio work, and maintain high-intensity performance across the season. Since the pacers require high stamina and endurance to sustain pace, generate bounce, and maintain accuracy over extended spells, Hazlewood’s training emphasises both physical conditioning and energy management.
Lean Muscle Focus:
Unlike other players who bulk up, Josh Hazlewood prioritises lean muscle to maintain speed, agility, and endurance. Since fast bowlers are expected to put a lot of strain on their bodies while bowling longer spells, the Australian pacer focuses on building functional strength rather than sheer bulk, ensuring his muscles remain strong but light, allowing him to deliver consistently without compromising his mobility or risking fatigue during long innings.
Modern Fitness Technique:
Fitness techniques have been evolving over the years with different training methods. Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood also adapts to modern fitness techniques, including the incorporation of pilates and targeted core workouts, helping him improve his flexibility, balance, and overall resilience. These modern training methods reduce the risk of injury and prepare him for the repeated impact fast bowling demands. Through careful monitoring of workload, regular physiotherapy, and exercises targeting key muscle groups, Hazlewood strengthens areas prone to fast-bowling strain.
Diet and Recovery
As a fast bowler, it is important to have a proper diet and recovery process to fuel intense training sessions, repair muscle tissue, and maintain energy levels during long matches. Josh Hazlewood follows a strict diet, exercise, and recovery regimen to ensure that his body remains resilient, muscles repair efficiently, and he maintains peak energy and focus throughout matches. Hazlewood focuses on protein for muscle recovery and carbohydrates for energy. Hazlewood consumes bacon, eggs, mushrooms, and fruits as part of a balanced diet that provides essential nutrients, supports optimal muscle repair, and sustains energy for longer sessions and matches.
Peak-Age Planning
At the age of 24, Josh Hazlewood has already emerged as one of the key pacers for Australia and entered the peak years of his career, focusing on fine-tuning his fitness, technique, and workload management to maximise performance, longevity, and impact in international cricket. For over a decade, Hazlewood has been one of the consistent performers for Australia at the international stage, building a reputation for his control, accuracy, and resilience that has made him a key component of Australia’s fast‑bowling attack.
Stay on top of all the latest Sports News, including Cricket News, Football News, WWE News, and updates from Other Sports around the world. Get live scores, match highlights, player stats, and expert analysis of every major tournament. Download the Asianet News Official App to never miss a sporting moment and stay connected to the action anytime, anywhere.