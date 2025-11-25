T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule: Rohit Sharma Appointed Brand Ambassador of the Marquee Event
Rohit Sharma: Team India star Rohit Sharma has been appointed as the ambassador for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. He will play a key role in this tournament, which will be held in India and Sri Lanka.
Key responsibility for Rohit Sharma from ICC
Rohit Sharma, the 'Hitman' of Indian cricket, is now the ambassador for the T20 World Cup 2026. His journey from the 2007 win to the 2024 captaincy victory is legendary.
Rohit's record-breaking spree in T20s
Rohit Sharma has been Team India's most reliable T20I batter, scoring 4,231 runs at an average of 32.01 and a strike rate of 140.89. He's a member of two T20 World Cup winning teams.
Rohit's impact from 2007 to 2024
From his 2007 debut to his 2024 captaincy win, Rohit's impact is huge. He scored key runs in both tournaments, including a 92 vs Australia, before his T20I retirement.
This is Rohit's reaction as ambassador
On being named ambassador, Rohit said, "I'm happy the tournament is back in India. It's a special feeling. I wish all teams the best and hope they enjoy India's hospitality."
T20 World Cup 2026 ICC Schedule
The 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka from Feb 7 to Mar 8. The ICC is planning a bigger event with new venues and advanced tech.
Stay on top of all the latest Sports News, including Cricket News, Football News, WWE News, and updates from Other Sports around the world. Get live scores, match highlights, player stats, and expert analysis of every major tournament. Download the Asianet News Official App to never miss a sporting moment and stay connected to the action anytime, anywhere.