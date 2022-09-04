Asia Cup 2022, IND vs PAK: 'Just try to stay in my zone and play the game' - Suryakumar Yadav

India will be battling Pakistan again in the 2022 Asia Cup in Dubai on Sunday. Suryakumar Yadav has played a decisive role in India's matches during the group stage. However, he has revealed that he does not try to do anything extraordinary.

Image credit: Getty

It will be another nail-biting clash, as arch-rivals India and Pakistan will face off again in Super 4s of the Asia Cup 2022 at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. The last time the sides faced off was last Sunday during their opening clash in Group A, as India had won the tie by five wickets. Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav has been phenomenal for India, as in the last game against Hong Kong, he slammed a 26-ball 68 to grab everyone's eyeballs. At the same time, many Indians, including former skipper Virat Kohli, bowed to him. However, Yadav has clarified that he does not try anything extraordinary and stays in his zone while playing the game.

Image credit: Getty

Talking to Star Sports, Yadav commented, "Obviously, when I was growing up, there have been lots of talks regarding the India-Pakistan game, and people say it's the greatest rivalry. But, when I or anyone go on the ground, it's like we are playing just another game. When we enter the field, all our preparations, our routines, what we have been doing for any other game, it reflects on the ground." ALSO READ: Asia Cup 2022, IND vs PAK - Hottest Fantasy XI picks, prediction, where to watch and more

Image credit: Getty

"So, when I go on the ground, it's all the same. I don't think what rivalry has been happening and what the expectations from outside are. So, I try to stay in my zone and play the game. For me, I think my preparations have always been on top. In the last three-four years, I have done with my game: go sit in the room, watch my batting again and again," added Yadav.

Image credit: Getty

"Try and stay one step ahead of any other team. So, I feel that the preparations have always been on top. These things have helped me till now, and I will follow that again and again. I love playing the sweep shot to the spinners and the fast bowlers whenever I feel I have to play that. But, it is the need of the hour to play everywhere on the ground, so I try and be myself," Yadav concluded. ALSO READ: ASIA CUP 2022, IND VS PAK - SUPER 4 TIE TO FOCUS ON TOP-ORDER APPROACH AND AVESH KHAN

Image credit: Getty