    Asia Cup 2022, IND vs PAK: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, prediction, where to watch and more

    India and Pakistan will meet again in the 2022 Asia Cup, this time in the Super 4s, in Dubai, on Sunday. India had the upper hand in the group stage. Here are the ideal fantasy XI picks, predictions, where to watch and more.

    First Published Sep 4, 2022, 12:08 PM IST

    The stage is set once again for an epic clash, as India and Pakistan will lock horns in the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup 2022 at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. It would be their second meeting in the tournament after they clashed in the group stage at the same venue last Sunday, with India winning by five wickets, avenging its defeat in the ICC T20 World Cup at the same place the previous year. As for this tie, both teams would be desperate to get a win here, solidifying their stance to move into the final, slated to be held at this venue next Sunday. Meanwhile, we present the ultimate fantasy XI picks, predictions, where to watch and other match details.

    Probable XI
    IND:     Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc & wk), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wk)/Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan/Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal and Arshdeep Singh.
    PAK: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah and Hasan Ali.

    ALSO READ: ASIA CUP 2022, IND VS PAK - SUPER 4 TIE TO FOCUS ON TOP-ORDER APPROACH AND AVESH KHAN

    Fantasy XI
    Batters: Kohli, Yadav, Zaman and Shah
    The openers have failed to fire so far. Thus, Kohli will act as the opener in this clash, thanks to his decent form, with Yadav firing at number three, while Zaman and Shah can be perfect fits in the middle.

    Wicketkeeper: Rizwan (vc)
    He is the only opener in great form and is expected to fire again in this clash. His reliability makes him the deputy captain.

    ALSO READ: Asia Cup T20 2022 - Big blow for India as injured Jadeja ruled out; Axar Patel named replacement

    All-rounders: Pandya (c), Shadab and Nawaz
    Pandya is a no-brainer here due to his excellent form, making him the skipper. While Shadab has been decent across departments, Nawaz has been the same in the competition.

    Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar, Arshdeep and Naseem
    All three seamers have been sensational and are must-haves in the line-up, given their ability to impact under any given conditions.

    ALSO READ: Asia Cup T20 2022 - Team Hong Kong's humble gesture wins Virat Kohli, Indian fans' hearts

    Match details
    Date and day:     September 4, 2022 (Sunday)
    Venue: Dubai International Stadium, Dubai
    Time: 7.30 PM (IST)
    Where to watch (TV): Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi & Sports Select (Also available in HD)
    Where to watch (Online): Hotstar
    Prediction: Pakistan missed out the last time and will be determined to make an impact, making it the favourite.

