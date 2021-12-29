  • Facebook
    Ashes 2021-22: Scott Boland's impressive debut hands him a berth in ICC Test Rankings

    First Published Dec 29, 2021, 5:59 PM IST
    Australia has romped to a series victory in the Ashes 2021-22, thanks to Scott Boland's impressive bowling during the Boxing Day Test. Consequently, he has made his way into the ICC Test Rankings.

    Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, AUS vs ENG: Scott Boland's impressive debut hands him a berth in ICC Test Rankings-ayh

    It has been an absolute annihilation from Australia in the 2021-22 Ashes. It has taken an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-Test series, pushing England onto the back foot. It won the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) by an innings and 14 runs, thanks to some impressive bowling by debutant pacer Scott Boland.

    Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, AUS vs ENG: Scott Boland's impressive debut hands him a berth in ICC Test Rankings-ayh

    Boland claimed a six-for in the second innings, while he claimed seven in the entire Test. As he went up the MCG honours board for an impressive outing in the Boxing Day Test, he has also been rewarded by a berth in the ICC Test Rankings. The Victorian has now been ranked 74th, possessing 271 points.

    ALSO READ: Ashes 2021-22 - Should Joe Root step down as England Test skipper? Geoffrey Boycott comments

    Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, AUS vs ENG: Scott Boland's impressive debut hands him a berth in ICC Test Rankings-ayh

    Among the other Australians, Marnus Labuschagne maintains the top spot among batters, while Steve Smith drops to the fourth spot. Travis Green retains his place in the tenth. As for the bowlers, skipper cum pacer Pat Cummins remains on the top. While pacer Josh Hazlewood comes down to sixth, seamer Starc stays on ninth.

    Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, AUS vs ENG: Scott Boland's impressive debut hands him a berth in ICC Test Rankings-ayh

    As for the all-rounders, Starc has gained a place and risen to fifth, while Cummins stays at eighth. In the team rankings, Australia remains third, while England is placed a spot below, at fourth. Skipper Joe Root maintains his second spot among the English batters, while seamer James Anderson rises to fifth for the bowlers. Ben Stokes falls a place to sixth for the all-rounders, while Chris Woakes stays ninth. On the other hand, Root drops out of the top ten and falls to 11th place.

