    Ashes 2021-22: Should Joe Root step down as England Test skipper? Geoffrey Boycott comments

    First Published Dec 29, 2021, 5:05 PM IST
    England has had a dreadful 2021-22 Ashes series so far against Australia. It is trailing 0-3 in the five-Test series. Meanwhile, Geoffrey Boycott comments on if Joe Root should step down as the Test skipper.

    It has turned out to be a horror Ashes 2021-22 series for England in Australia. It has slumped to three successive defeats, as it trails 0-3 in the five-Test series, losing the chance to win the urn. Meanwhile, calls have been made that whether it's time for Joe Root to step down as the English Test skipper. Former Enmglishman Geoffrey Boycott has commented on the same.

    As per Boycott, he feels that Root should step down from the role. While he claimed that Root might be unwilling to give up the role, it's not about him but leading his boys. He also has a feeling that talks regarding him stepping down from the role are likely to intensify at the end of the series, especially if England is inflicted with a 0-5 whitewash.

    "It is impossible not to like him, but before the squad left the UK, Joe said players and captains are defined by Ashes series, particularly in Australia. So far, this series we have been dreadful, and if Joe believes what he has been saying, then it is time for someone else to be given the opportunity to try and galvanise the players," he wrote in his The Telegraph column.

    Furthermore, Boycott slammed Root by stating that the latter lacked proper leadership skills, recalling England's nine Test losses this year. He was also furious with Root claiming that Australia is not better than England, while he feels that giving such lame statements mean that it might be time for him to leave the role.

    "The facts are staring us all in the face, except Joe doesn't want to see it. England can't bat. Our bowling is ordinary. The catching, particularly by the wicketkeeper Buttler, has been poor. Joe's captaincy lacks imagination. His team selection and decision making have been staggeringly off the mark," Boycott concluded.

