The Tamil Nadu government has announced it will fill 426 lecturer positions in Government Arts and Science Colleges. In this regard, Higher Education Minister Kovi. Chezhian announced, 'As per the instructions of the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, over 15,000 additional seats and new courses were created for the 2025-26 academic year.

Tamil Nadu Government's Announcement

Furthermore, 37 new Government Arts and Science Colleges have been started to meet the higher education needs of underprivileged students.

Since permanent teachers couldn't be hired immediately for vacant college positions, and to avoid any disruption in student learning, the Chief Minister advised hiring temporary guest lecturers. Initially, ads were released for 574, then for another 823, and so far, 1,277 guest lecturers have been temporarily appointed.