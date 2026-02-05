- Home
Tamil Nadu Govt announces 426 Guest Lecturer posts in Arts and Science Colleges for 2026. Eligible candidates can apply online from Feb 4 to Feb 9. Selection will be based on qualifications and interview scores.
Government Arts and Science Colleges
The Tamil Nadu government has announced it will fill 426 lecturer positions in Government Arts and Science Colleges. In this regard, Higher Education Minister Kovi. Chezhian announced, 'As per the instructions of the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, over 15,000 additional seats and new courses were created for the 2025-26 academic year.
Tamil Nadu Government's Announcement
Furthermore, 37 new Government Arts and Science Colleges have been started to meet the higher education needs of underprivileged students.
Since permanent teachers couldn't be hired immediately for vacant college positions, and to avoid any disruption in student learning, the Chief Minister advised hiring temporary guest lecturers. Initially, ads were released for 574, then for another 823, and so far, 1,277 guest lecturers have been temporarily appointed.
426 Lecturer Positions
Continuing this, an order was issued to temporarily appoint 306 more guest lecturers for Tamil and English language courses. Including 120 previously announced but unfilled positions, a total of 426 temporary guest lecturer positions across 29 subjects are now set to be filled. Full details are available on the website https://www.tngasa.org.
Selection based on Interview Assessments
Eligible individuals can register their applications through the above-mentioned website from today (04.02.2026) to 09.02.2026. It has been stated that guest lecturers will be selected based on Tamil Nadu government guidelines, educational qualifications, and interview assessment scores.
How to Apply?
You can apply for the temporary guest lecturer positions announced by the Tamil Nadu government through the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Collegiate Education websites, tngasa.in or dce.tn.gov.in.
When filling out the application, you must correctly enter your personal details, educational qualifications, and experience. You will need to scan and upload your photograph, signature, and educational certificates. You can find more details, including the educational qualifications for these positions, by visiting the websites mentioned above.
