- Home
- Career
- UGC NET December Results Announced: Check Official Link and Steps to Download the Scorecard
UGC NET December Results Announced: Check Official Link and Steps to Download the Scorecard
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the UGC NET December 2025 Final Answer Keys and exam results. Find out how candidates can download their Scorecard from the ugcnet.nta.nic.in website. Full details inside.
UGC NET
The NTA announced the UGC NET December 2025 results on Feb 4, 2026. Candidates can now check scores for the exam for Assistant Professor, JRF, and PhD admissions.
Exam Details
The exams for the UGC NET December 2025 session were held in various phases from December 31, 2025, to January 7, 2026.
On the website
The results for this exam, taken by lakhs of students, have been published on the website ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
How to Check Result (Steps to Check Result)
Candidates can download their scorecards by following the steps below:
1. First, go to the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
2. Click on the "UGC NET December 2025 Result" link on the homepage.
How to Check Result (Steps to Check Result)
3. Enter your Application Number, Date of Birth, and the Security Pin shown on the screen.
4. After clicking 'Submit', your result and Scorecard will appear.
5. Download and print it for future reference.
Cut-off Marks
Along with the results, NTA has also released the subject-wise and category-wise cut-off marks. Separate cut-offs have been set for Assistant Professor and JRF.
Important Note
Qualified students can use their certificates to apply for Assistant Professor jobs or enroll in PhD programs. Students are advised to try again later as the website may have heavy traffic.
Official Website Link
Official website link to check UGC NET exam results:
Official Result Link: ugcnet.nta.nic.in
OR https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/results-for-ugc-net-dec-2025-is-live/
Final Answer Keys For UGC-NET DEC 2025: https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/final-answer-keys-for-ugc-net-dec-2025/
Stay updated with the latest Education News and Career News, including exam notifications, results, admissions, and job alerts. Get expert tips on higher education, government exams, and skill development to boost your career growth. Explore updates on scholarships, study abroad opportunities, and recruitment trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store to stay ahead in education and career planning.