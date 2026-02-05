LinkedIn 2026 Report: 74% of Indian Firms Struggle to Find Skilled Talent
AI-generated resumes are creating hiring challenges in India. LinkedIn’s 2026 report says 74% of firms struggle to find skilled talent as fake AI resumes rise. Skills, not AI, matter most.
Hiring in India is up 40% from pre-COVID times, but it's a headache for recruiters. LinkedIn's 2026 report shows 74% of firms can't find qualified people. The jobs are there, but the right candidates aren't.
AI Resume: A Boon or a Curse?
Many now use AI tools like ChatGPT to create resumes instantly, causing a big issue. Companies get tons of AI-generated applications, making it hard to find genuine skills. Over 50% of firms struggle to spot fakes.
The Gap Between Skills and Needs (Skill Gap)
AI tools simplify job searches, but companies want skills, not just degrees or experience, says LinkedIn's Ruchi Anand. Sadly, many applicants aren't prepared for this shift.
How to Use AI Correctly?
The issue isn't AI, but its use. Companies are now using AI to hire. By 2026, 80% of firms plan to use AI tools for recruitment, including for screening interviews and skill tests.
Tips for Job Seekers
1. Don't rely solely on AI: Edit AI-generated resumes to reflect your true skills.
2. Build your skills: Learn new tech beyond your degree.
3. Be honest: Faking skills will backfire in interviews.
Stay updated with the latest Education News and Career News, including exam notifications, results, admissions, and job alerts. Get expert tips on higher education, government exams, and skill development to boost your career growth. Explore updates on scholarships, study abroad opportunities, and recruitment trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store to stay ahead in education and career planning.