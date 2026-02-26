UPSC Interview Prep: 5 Tricky Questions Every IAS Aspirant Should Know
Discover 5 mind-bending UPSC interview questions based on history and culture. These tricky questions will boost your IAS preparation and help you improve confidence for the UPSC personality test.
Question: What is 'Tyag Pratha'?
Answer: This was a harmful custom prevalent in Rajasthan's Kshatriya community. During a wedding, people would stubbornly demand donations or 'dakshina' from the girl's family. This practice was called 'Tyag'. Because of this evil custom, the girl child was sometimes even killed.
Question: Which buffalo's milk has the most fat?
Answer: The Bhadavari buffalo's milk is the fattiest. On average, it contains 7% to 13% fat, which is higher than all other breeds. This high fat content is especially useful for making curd and ghee.
Question: Which woman in history had her own sons killed for power?
Answer: Queen Didda of Kashmir. She ruled from 958-1003 AD. For the sake of power, she had her sons and grandsons killed. What's more, she ruled from the Lohara dynasty and made her lover, Tunga, the state's minister and commander-in-chief.
Question: What is 'hing' called in English?
Answer: Asafoetida. People use it in both food and for medicinal purposes.
Question: Which line remains the same in both happiness and sorrow?
Answer: 'This too shall pass.' The phases of happiness and trouble in life are temporary. This line carries the message that time changes everything.
Stay updated with the latest Education News and Career News, including exam notifications, results, admissions, and job alerts. Get expert tips on higher education, government exams, and skill development to boost your career growth. Explore updates on scholarships, study abroad opportunities, and recruitment trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store to stay ahead in education and career planning.