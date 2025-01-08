Salaries of Indian Officials in 2025: PM, president, CM, governors and more

Let's explore the salaries of high-ranking officials in India, including Chief Ministers, the Prime Minister, the President, and Governors.

Every single person who is employed is paid a pay. What is the average salary of our highest-ranking officials? Let's find out.

Compensation for the President of India: The President receives a monthly salary of ₹5 lakhs, which is exempt from taxation.

A monthly salary of ₹4 lakhs is provided to the Vice President, in addition to any allowances that may be granted.

Compensation for the Prime Minister: The Prime Minister receives a base monthly pay of roughly ₹2,80,000.

Revanth Reddy

The pay of the Telangana Chief Minister is ₹410,000 per month, when allowances are also taken into account.

The current Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh receives a monthly salary of ₹335,000, in addition to allowances.

Justice S Abdul Nazeer

Accoring to reports, Government officials in India get a monthly pay of Rs 3.50 lakhs, the governor's salary.

The monthly pay of the Chief Justice of India is an amount of ₹2.80 lakhs. The salary of Supreme Court justices is ₹2.50 lakhs.

IAS and IPS officials receive wages that range from ₹50,000 to ₹2,50,000, depending on their status in the organisation.

