Salaries of Indian Officials in 2025: PM, president, CM, governors and more

Let's explore the salaries of high-ranking officials in India, including Chief Ministers, the Prime Minister, the President, and Governors.

Author
Richa Barua
First Published Jan 8, 2025, 2:43 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 8, 2025, 2:43 PM IST

Every single person who is employed is paid a pay. What is the average salary of our highest-ranking officials? Let's find out.

article_image2

Compensation for the President of India: The President receives a monthly salary of ₹5 lakhs, which is exempt from taxation.

article_image3

A monthly salary of ₹4 lakhs is provided to the Vice President, in addition to any allowances that may be granted.

article_image4

Compensation for the Prime Minister: The Prime Minister receives a base monthly pay of roughly ₹2,80,000.

article_image5

Revanth Reddy

The pay of the Telangana Chief Minister is ₹410,000 per month, when allowances are also taken into account.

article_image6

The current Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh receives a monthly salary of ₹335,000, in addition to allowances.

article_image7

Justice S Abdul Nazeer

Accoring to reports, Government officials in India get a monthly pay of Rs 3.50 lakhs, the governor's salary.

article_image8

The monthly pay of the Chief Justice of India is an amount of ₹2.80 lakhs. The salary of Supreme Court justices is ₹2.50 lakhs.

article_image9

IAS and IPS officials receive wages that range from ₹50,000 to ₹2,50,000, depending on their status in the organisation.

