NLC India Apprentice Recruitment 2025 – Apply Online for Trade and Graduate Posts
NLC India Recruitment 2025 announces 1101 Apprentice vacancies for Trade and Graduate posts. Selection is merit-based with no exam. Apply online by October 21, 2025. This is a great opportunity for candidates seeking government apprenticeship jobs.
NLC India Recruitment 2025: NLC announces 1101 vacancies
NLC India offers an excellent job opportunity for young candidates in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. A total of 1,101 Trade and Graduate Apprentice positions are available. There is no written examination; selection will be based solely on merit.
Details of Trade and Graduate Categories
NLC India is offering 787 Trade Apprentice positions for ITI holders with a monthly stipend of ₹10,019, and 314 Graduate Apprentice positions for degree holders with a stipend of up to ₹15,028. Applicants must have completed their studies between 2021 and 2025.
Application Process and Important Dates
Candidates can apply online at nlcindia.in between 6 October and October 21, 2025. There is no application fee. After submitting the online form, applicants must print it, attach the required documents, and post them to the NLC office in Neyveli by October 27, 2025.
Selection and Joining Schedule
Apply without delay! The shortlist will be released on November 10, 2025, followed by certificate verification from November 17 to November 20, 2025. The final selection list will be published on December 3, 2025, and the joining date is scheduled for December 8, 2025.
Eligible Youth
Young candidates from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry can take advantage of this valuable opportunity to train with a Central Government enterprise. For complete details and eligibility criteria, please refer to the official NLC India notification.