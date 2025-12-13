Looking for Sarkari Naukri in December 2025? Check this week’s top 10 government job vacancies with full details on eligibility, deadlines and application links for SSC, DRDO, SBI, UPSC, SAIL and more.

Government Jobs December 2025: If you are preparing for a government job, now is the perfect time to apply. This week, a total of 10 major government job openings are available in prominent departments like SSC, DRDO, SBI, UPSC, and others. The opportunity to apply for these positions is for a limited time, so eligible candidates can apply online immediately. Whether you are a 10th or 12th pass, a graduate, or dream of becoming a specialist officer, there are opportunities for every qualification and experience level in these vacancies. Here, we are providing you with information on each recruitment, eligibility, last date, and the online application link, so you can apply easily. Take a look at the 10 government jobs of this week in December 2025 for which applications are open.

UP Home Guard Recruitment 2025: 41,424 Posts

The Uttar Pradesh Home Guard recruitment notification has been released. A total of 41,424 vacancies are open for application. This is an attractive opportunity for 10th-pass candidates.

Eligibility: 10th Pass

Last Date: December 17, 2025

Apply: Official UPPRPB Vacancy Portal

CSIR-NCL Recruitment 2025 - 34 Technician and Associate Posts

CSIR's National Chemical Laboratory (NCL) has released recruitment for 34 posts. Applications are being accepted for technical positions like Technician and Technical Assistant.

Eligibility: Diploma/Relevant technical qualification

Last Date to Apply: As mentioned in the notification

Apply: CSIR-NCL Official Website

DRDO CEPTAM-11 Recruitment 2025 - 764 Vacancies

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has issued a notification for the recruitment of 764 posts under CEPTAM-11. This includes roles like Technician-A and Senior Technical Assistant-B.

Eligibility: ITI/Diploma/BSc (Post-wise)

Selection: Based on a two-tier examination

Last Date: January 1, 2026

Apply: Official DRDO Portal

SBI SCO Recruitment 2025 - 996 Vacancies

The State Bank of India has announced recruitment for 996 posts in services like Specialist and Vice President. This is a great opportunity for those seeking a job in the banking sector.

Eligibility: Graduate/Post Graduate

Last Date: December 23, 2025

Apply: SBI Career Site

SAIL MT Recruitment 2025: 124 Management Trainee Posts

Steel Authority of India (SAIL) has issued a recruitment notification for 124 Management Trainee posts. Engineering/relevant degree holders can apply for this.

Eligibility: BE/B.Tech or equivalent

Last Date: December 15, 2025

Apply: SAIL Official Website

AAI Non-Executive Cadres Recruitment 2025 - 14 Posts

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has released recruitment for 14 vacancies for Non-Executive positions, including roles like Airport Operation and Lab Assistant.

Eligibility: 10th/Diploma/Relevant qualification

Last Date: January 11, 2025

Apply: AAI Portal

Gujarat Police Recruitment 2025 - 13,591 Vacancies

The Gujarat Police Recruitment Board has released applications for approximately 13,591 posts like Constable, SI, and Jailor Group-2. This is a major state-level recruitment for the youth.

Eligibility: 12th Pass/As per qualification

Last Date: December 23, 2025

Apply: GPRB Official Website

DSSSB MTS Online Form 2025 - 714 Posts

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has issued a recruitment notification for 714 Multi-Tasking Staff posts.

Eligibility: 10th Pass

Last Date: Apply before January 15, 2026.

Notification: DSSSB MTS Notification

SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2026: 25,487 Posts

A total of 25,487 posts have been announced in the Staff Selection Commission's (SSC) GD Constable recruitment. Recruitment will be done in forces like CRPF, BSF, ITBP, etc.

Eligibility: 10th Pass

Last Date for Application: December 31, 2025

Apply: ssc.gov.in

UPSC Multiple Posts Recruitment 2025 - 102 Posts

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has started applications for 102 central government posts, including the Controller General of Patents and Trademarks.