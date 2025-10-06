Looking for a government job? IISc Bengaluru invites applications for Project Assistant in Instrumentation & Applied Physics. NTPC also hiring Deputy Managers in Electrical Civil & Mechanical engineering. Apply by October 15 for these exciting roles!

Have you been searching for a government job for a long time? If so, this opportunity might be just what you need. The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, is looking to appoint a Project Assistant for a research project in the Department of Instrumentation & Applied Physics. It’s an excellent chance for those passionate about research and technology.

Educational Qualification

Candidates interested in applying for this position must hold a degree in Computer Science or Engineering from a recognised educational institution. Prior experience with innovative research strategies and emerging technologies will be considered an added advantage.

Required Skills

Preference will be given to candidates with experience in areas such as Programming, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning algorithms, and Data Computation. Applicants are expected to possess proficiency in these skills.

Application Submission

The last date to apply for this position is October 15. Interested candidates should visit the organisation’s official website and submit the necessary documents via email.

National Thermal Power Corporation Opportunities

Similarly, on the other hand, the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) is inviting applications for 10 vacant positions. Those selected for the Deputy Manager post will work in the Electrical, Civil, and Mechanical departments.

Salary and Benefits

Selected candidates will receive a salary ranging from ₹70,000 to ₹2,00,000. In addition to this, other allowances and official benefits are provided.

Age and Educational Qualification

Applicants' age must be within 33 years. There is an age relaxation for reserved categories. Applicants for the NTPC position must have passed their Bachelor's degree in Electrical, Mechanical, or Civil Engineering with at least 60% marks.