Forbes World's Most Powerful Women 2025: Forbes has released its new World's Most Powerful Women 2025 list, featuring Indian women whose decisions directly impact the lives of millions. This year, three Indian women have made the country proud on the global stage. Their dominance is evident in the politics, technology, and healthcare sectors. Topping this year's list of the world's most powerful women is Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission. She is the first female president of the European Commission, and under her leadership, laws are made that affect over 450 million people. Both her power and responsibility are historic. Find out which 3 Indian women are on this list.

Nirmala Sitharaman: Number 1 in India, ranked 24th globally

From India, the highest-ranking name on this list is Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who is ranked 24th in the world and number one in India. She holds the reins of the country's economic policies and manages the budget for an economy of 1.4 billion people. Nirmala Sitharaman is responsible for presenting the Union Budget every year, and in 2025, she made history by presenting it for the eighth consecutive time, becoming the first person in India to do so. From tax reforms to economic policies, her decisions directly affect both the general public and businesses.

Roshni Nadar Malhotra: India's Power in the Tech Sector

The second major entry from India on this list is HCL CEO Roshni Nadar Malhotra, ranked 76th in the world. According to Hurun 2025, her total net worth is approximately ₹2.8 lakh crore ($31 billion). She is the first Indian woman to head a listed tech company. Every major strategy of a giant company like HCL, which earns an annual revenue of about $14 billion, is decided under Roshni Nadar's leadership. Her influence in the world of technology is continuously growing.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw: India's Identity in Healthcare

The third Indian on the Most Powerful Women 2025 list is Biocon's founder, chairperson, and MD, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, who is ranked 83rd in the world. With a net worth of about $3.6 billion, she is considered India's richest self-made woman. Her company, Biocon, produces affordable and high-quality medicines for serious conditions like diabetes, cancer, and autoimmune diseases. Her work in the healthcare sector is crucial not only for India but for the entire world.