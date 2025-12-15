English

How to Get a Job in Germany: Ambassador’s Top Tips for Indians

career Dec 15 2025
Author: Asianet Newsable English Image Credits:Getty
To Build a Career in Germany, Understand its Job Market

If you are thinking of building a career in Germany, it is important to adjust to the new culture, learn the language, and understand the local job market.

German Ambassador to India Shares Tips for Professionals

The German Ambassador to India, Dr Philipp Ackermann, has shared some practical tips for Indian professionals that can make the journey of finding a job in a new country easier.

Start Your Job Search Before Moving to Germany

If you are going to Germany on an Opportunity Card, it's advisable to start the job search while still in India. The most reliable website for this is make-it-in-germany.com.

Find the Latest Vacancy Information on the Portal

On the make-it-in-germany.com portal, you can find complete information on high-demand professions, job ads, higher education options, visas, and residence permits in Germany.

Stay Away from AI-Generated or Copied CVs

The ambassador has clearly warned that CVs and cover letters created by AI or copied and pasted will never impress German employers. A generic letter can be identified immediately.

Adopt the Correct CV Format

He suggests always using the correct CV format and writing a role-specific cover letter that clearly explains why you are suitable for the position.

Use Only Reliable and Official Sources

The ambassador also stated that you should always use government or reliable websites for job applications. There is a risk of fraud or scams on unofficial platforms.

Demand for Skilled Professionals in Germany

There is a constant need for skilled professionals in every sector in Germany. If you are looking for a job abroad, following these tips can be a game-changer for you.

