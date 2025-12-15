How to Get a Job in Germany: Ambassador’s Top Tips for Indians

If you are thinking of building a career in Germany, it is important to adjust to the new culture, learn the language, and understand the local job market.
The German Ambassador to India, Dr Philipp Ackermann, has shared some practical tips for Indian professionals that can make the journey of finding a job in a new country easier.
If you are going to Germany on an Opportunity Card, it's advisable to start the job search while still in India. The most reliable website for this is make-it-in-germany.com.
On the make-it-in-germany.com portal, you can find complete information on high-demand professions, job ads, higher education options, visas, and residence permits in Germany.
The ambassador has clearly warned that CVs and cover letters created by AI or copied and pasted will never impress German employers. A generic letter can be identified immediately.
He suggests always using the correct CV format and writing a role-specific cover letter that clearly explains why you are suitable for the position.
The ambassador also stated that you should always use government or reliable websites for job applications. There is a risk of fraud or scams on unofficial platforms.
There is a constant need for skilled professionals in every sector in Germany. If you are looking for a job abroad, following these tips can be a game-changer for you.
