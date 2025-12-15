How to Prepare for Board Exams 2026: Easy Tips for High Scores

By adopting a bit of proper planning and some simple habits in your board exam preparation, you can not only make the exam easier but also achieve better results.
First, understand the entire syllabus, which chapters are more important, and from which topics more questions are asked. Then, allocate time according to each chapter.
Set different times for each subject and make it a habit to study at the same time every day. When studying follows a set routine, the mind also grasps things faster.
Short notes are very useful in board exam preparation. In the final days, instead of reading the entire book, you can revise quickly with your self-made short notes.
Solve previous years' question papers and sample papers. This will help you understand the types of questions asked and which chapters appear more frequently.
Make sure to revise each subject every 3-4 days. Pay more attention to chapters that seem difficult and quickly review the easier chapters to keep them covered.
Studying continuously can tire the mind. Therefore, taking short breaks in between is very important. A short walk and light exercise daily can reduce stress and increase focus.
