Top 10 Schools in Ranchi: Best Institutions for Academic Excellence

In Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand, there are many schools that are excellent not only in academics but also in moral education, discipline, and holistic development.
Let's look at the Top 10 schools in Ranchi and why they are the first choice for parents for their children's admission.
Delhi Public School, Ranchi was established in 1989 by the DPS Society. This school excels in smart classes, Olympiads, and sports. It has a record of high student results.
Started in 1969, this school was founded by the Sisters of Charity of Jesus and Mary. It is famous for its discipline, moral education, and strong ICSE board foundation.
The school was established in 1927 by Rt. Rev. Foss Westcott. It is among the old and prestigious schools known for its English medium and strong academics.
Established in 1921 by Anglican Missionaries. This school is a top choice for girls due to its safe environment, culture, and academic balance.
Established in 1996 by Prof. M.S. Rawat. This CBSE board school has an excellent record in both Science and Commerce. It is a choice for parents from middle class to high profile.
Established in 1960 by the Jesuit Fathers (Society of Jesus), it is a top school with a strong English base, excelling in both Science and Humanities.
Established in 1978 by the Malayalee Association. It is famous for providing high-quality education at a low cost, with a balance of culture and education.
Established in 1993 by the Late K.K. Sinha. This school is a popular choice due to its digital classes, tech-based learning, and modern education system.
The school was started by the B. K. Birla Group. Its small batch size, personal attention, and student-centric education have made it one of the top choices for parents.
Established in 1988 by the DAV College Managing Committee. The DAV brand and its consistent board toppers make it special.
Top 10 Most Talked-About IAS Officers of 2025
Ace Any Job Interview: 7 Key Questions and Perfect Responses
Board Exams 2026: How to Score 90+ Marks in Class 10 Maths
Workplace Mistakes to Avoid: Fix These Habits for Faster Career Growth