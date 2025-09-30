CSIR-NAL scientists have been featured in the 2025 Stanford–Elsevier list of the world’s top 2% researchers. This global recognition highlights their excellence in aerospace and engineering, marking a proud moment for Indian science.

Scientists from the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research – National Aerospace Laboratories (CSIR-NAL) has received international recognition by being listed among the world’s top 2% of researchers. This acknowledgment is based on a respected study conducted jointly by Stanford University and Elsevier. This prestigious list highlights the most influential scientific minds globally, identified through strict citation metrics and research impact assessments.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The inclusion of CSIR-NAL scientists in this list reflects their hard work, creativity, and ongoing efforts to advance scientific progress worldwide, particularly in the areas of aerospace, materials science, and engineering. As part of the larger CSIR network, CSIR-NAL continues to explore new frontiers in applied research and the development of indigenous technologies.

The CSIR-NAL tweet confirms that 7 of its scientists have been listed in the Stanford–Elsevier World’s Top 2% Scientists list. The scientists named in the post include: Dr Harish C Barshilia, Dr ST Aruna, Dr Parthasarathi Bera, Dr RPS Chakradhar, Dr V Parthasarathi Naidu, Dr SB Verma, and Dr L Venkatakrishnan.

Scroll to load tweet…

India’s Rising Presence in the Global Scientific Scene

The recent report from Stanford and Elsevier also highlighted the growing presence of Indian researchers on the global stage. A total of 6,239 Indian researchers made it to the top 2% list, showcasing their exceptional contributions in their respective fields.

Leading the way were researchers from India’s leading engineering institutions:

• Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs): 755 scientists were featured

• National Institutes of Technology (NITs): Over 330 were included

• Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru: 117 researchers were listed

In the field of medical research, AIIMS also performed well, with 80 researchers included in the list—56 from AIIMS Delhi alone. The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) had around 88 scientists recognized, reinforcing India's strength in agricultural and life sciences.

Other notable contributions came from:

• Banaras Hindu University (BHU): 51 researchers

• Aligarh Muslim University (AMU): 46 researchers

• Jadavpur University: 50 researchers

A Proud Achievement for Indian Science

As India keeps investing in research and development, such recognitions emphasize the vital role of government-funded and public research institutions in building a more knowledgeable and advanced future for the nation.