ISRO Opens Applications for YUVIKA 2026: Free 2-Week Space Camp for Students
ISRO’s YUVIKA 2026 offers a free two-week space camp for Class 9 students to learn STEM through hands-on training, scientist interaction, and lab visits. Applications open from February 27 to 31 March 31, 2026.
ISRO
Almost every child looks at the sky and wonders about space. To turn this curiosity into reality, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has launched YUVIKA 2026 (Young Scientist Programme). It is a free two-week residential space camp specially designed for Class 9 students. The programme aims to inspire young minds to explore Science, Technology, Engineering, and Maths (STEM) from an early age. Started in 2019, YUVIKA gives students a chance to meet ISRO scientists, visit space laboratories, and take part in exciting hands-on experiments.
What are the important dates and eligibility?
How will students be selected?
Special offer and free facilities for rural students
ISRO also wants students from small towns and villages to benefit from this opportunity. That is why students studying in rural schools within Panchayat areas receive an extra 15% weightage during selection. For those who are chosen, the entire programme is completely free, including accommodation, meals, and training materials. ISRO will also reimburse travel expenses for a II AC train or bus journey, making it easier for students from across India to participate.
