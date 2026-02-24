1 6 Image Credit : Getty

AI Projects

Today, Artificial Intelligence (AI) isn't just some theory you study in a book. People are using it daily in hospitals, schools, and IT offices. In fact, studies predict that AI-related jobs will shoot up by 40% globally by 2027. Corporate companies aren't just looking for resumes that say 'I know AI'. They are rolling out the red carpet for students who can show them, 'I have built this AI project'. Building real-world Generative AI projects while you're still in college can seriously boost your job prospects. Here are some top project ideas that will help you get ahead.