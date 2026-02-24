IIT Madras Launches Hybrid BS Degree in Management and Data Science; Apply Today
IIT Madras has launched a hybrid BS degree in Management and Data Science open to anyone who has passed Class 12, with no age limit. The flexible programme combines online learning, Sunday exams, and strong career opportunities.
IIT Madras
Technology and data are ruling the world, right? So, to get students future-ready, IIT Madras has launched a new Bachelor of Science (BS) degree. This course combines Management and Data Science, making it a huge step for higher education. IIT Madras's Department of Management Studies (DoMS) and the Center for Outreach and Digital Education (CODE) are offering this course together. The main goal is to teach students how to make smart business decisions and handle data like a pro.
Who can apply? What's the eligibility?
The best part about this course? There's no age limit or reservation! Anyone who has finished Class 12 or an equivalent diploma can apply, no problem. Even people already in college or working professionals can sign up for this BS degree. You can get in either through your JEE Advanced score or by clearing a special in-house qualifier exam conducted by IIT Madras.
Course features and the hybrid model!
This is a full-on 'Hybrid Learning Model'. This means you can study from home using recorded videos from IIT professors. For clearing doubts and discussions, there will be live online sessions. Exams will be held only on Sundays, either at designated centres or through remote proctoring. Applications for the first batch, which starts in June 2026, are now open. You can apply on the IIT Madras website until May 31.
Job opportunities and social benefit
Students who finish this course will find great job opportunities waiting for them in top companies across IT, banking, e-commerce, and even healthcare. IIT itself will provide placement guidance. This is a golden opportunity for all students in Tamil Nadu. Social welfare groups like the Vijayaragava Mudaliar Chathiram Development Trust can really help by spreading the word about such new courses in their awareness camps, especially for students from rural areas. This course, mixing tech and management, is definitely the key to success for the next generation!
