Highest Paying Jobs in India 2026: Full List for Students and Graduates
Top jobs in India for 2026 include roles in healthcare, engineering, real estate and leadership, offering high salaries and strong demand. A recent report highlights the best career options for students and graduates planning their future.
Top Jobs
The Evolving Job Market
Top Jobs & Their Average Monthly Salary
According to the Indeed report, here's the average monthly salary and the year-on-year (YoY) growth in job postings for these top roles:
• Dermatologist: ₹93,411 (182% growth)
• Chief Financial Officer: ₹82,528 (171% growth)
• Senior Architect: ₹48,457 (136% growth)
• Head of Sales: ₹56,823 (114% growth)
• Principal: ₹56,791 (55% growth)
• Associate Professor: ₹55,638 (94% growth)
• Senior Civil Engineer: ₹42,526 (154% growth)
• Medical Officer: ₹41,070 (128% growth)
• Python Developer: ₹34,798 (0% growth)
• Quantity Surveyor: ₹32,205 (198% growth)
• Real Estate Analyst: ₹30,281 (154% growth)
Engineering & Real Estate Boom
High Demand for Leadership Roles
Specialized Professional Services
Conclusion
