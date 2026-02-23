SBI CBO Recruitment 2026: 2,273 Vacancies Open; Graduates Can Apply Now
SBI has announced recruitment for 2,273 Circle Based Officer posts. Graduates can apply for this banking job until February 25, 2026. Check eligibility, salary details, selection process and application steps.
15
Image Credit : Google
A big opportunity at SBI
State Bank of India (SBI) is hiring for 2,273 'Circle Based Officer' (CBO) positions. The bank has extended the last date to apply to February 25, 2026. This is seen as a fantastic chance for graduates who want to work in the banking industry.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
25
Image Credit : Getty
Over 2,200 vacancies up for grabs
SBI is filling a total of 2,273 posts across 16 circles nationwide. Out of these, 2,050 are regular vacancies and 223 are backlog posts from previous years. The Maharashtra circle has 194 vacancies, while the Mumbai Metro circle has 143. Other cities like Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, and Kolkata also have a significant number of openings.
35
Image Credit : Getty
Check your eligibility now
Wondering if you're eligible? You need a graduate degree from a recognised university. Even professionals with degrees in Medicine, Engineering, or CA can apply. A key requirement is at least two years of experience as an officer in a commercial or regional rural bank as of December 31, 2025. The age limit is set between 21 and 30 years, with relaxations for reserved categories as per government rules.
45
Image Credit : Getty
From written test to interview
Knowing the local language of the circle you're applying for is a must. The selection process happens in four stages. First, there's an online written test in March 2026, which has both objective and descriptive sections. If you clear that, you'll go through screening, an interview, and finally, a local language proficiency test.
55
Image Credit : Getty
How to apply for the job
Interested candidates must apply online through SBI's official website by February 25, 2026. The application fee is Rs. 750 for General, OBC, and EWS candidates. There is no fee for SC, ST, and PwD candidates. This is a top-notch opportunity for anyone aiming for a stable job in a government bank.
Stay updated with the latest Education News and Career News, including exam notifications, results, admissions, and job alerts. Get expert tips on higher education, government exams, and skill development to boost your career growth. Explore updates on scholarships, study abroad opportunities, and recruitment trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store to stay ahead in education and career planning.
Latest Videos