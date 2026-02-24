3 5 Image Credit : Gemini AI

Everyone Does Everything Now (Task Expansion)

Earlier, you had to go to specialists for certain jobs. But now, with AI's help, a designer can write a technical script, and a project manager can even do some coding. At first, it feels exciting, like you're learning new skills. But over time, it just adds to your workload. Companies are giving existing employees more responsibilities, pointing to AI, instead of hiring new people. Studies show this has increased daily tasks by 20% to 30%.