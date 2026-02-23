Top CBSE Schools in Ranchi: Best Results, Facilities, and Sports Infrastructure
Top CBSE Schools in Ranchi: Looking for the best school in Ranchi for your child's 2026-27 admission? Here are the complete details of the top 5 CBSE schools for 2026. These schools excel in board results, infrastructure, and sports.
The Most Popular CBSE Schools in Ranchi
Ranchi, Jharkhand's capital, is a growing education hub. Its top CBSE schools are popular for great results, smart classrooms, and sports, attracting many for 2026-27 admissions.
Delhi Public School Ranchi: Ahead in Results and Brand Value
DPS is a top choice in Ranchi, known for great board results. It has modern facilities, smart classes, and preps students for competitive exams like IIT-JEE and NEET.
Jawahar Vidya Mandir, Shyamali: A Strong Name in Academic Excellence
JVM Shyamali is a prestigious school known for consistent top results. It focuses on discipline and quality teaching, preparing students for top engineering and medical colleges.
DAV Public School, Hehal: Value-Based and Affordable Quality Education
DAV Hehal offers value-based CBSE education. With experienced teachers and a disciplined setting, it's popular for its balanced fee structure and focus on overall development.
Oxford Public School Ranchi: Modern Infrastructure and Technology Focus
Oxford Public School is gaining popularity for its focus on digital classrooms and activity-based learning. It aims for balanced development of academics and extracurriculars.
Saraswati Shishu Vidya Mandir, Dhurwa: A Balance of Culture and Education
Popular for blending modern education with Indian culture and values. It offers a disciplined environment and affordable fees, making it a great choice for many families.
