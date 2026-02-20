Best CBSE Schools in Patna: Top 5 Institutions, Excelling in Results and Activities
Best CBSE Schools in Patna
When talking about quality education in Patna, it's impossible not to mention CBSE schools. Many schools have become landmarks of the capital, performing brilliantly in board results.
Delhi Public School Patna
DPS Patna is one of the first schools that comes to mind. Its consistently great board results make it super popular. It's known for smart classrooms and strong support for IIT-JEE/NEET.
Loyola High School, Patna
As one of the city's oldest schools, Loyola High is known for its tough academics and discipline. It has a strong academic record and gets great results in Science and Math.
St. Karen's High School, Patna
St. Karen’s High School is known for its modern infrastructure. It has high-tech labs, active co-curriculars, and focuses on building students' confidence and communication skills.
Notre Dame Academy Patna
Notre Dame Academy is a standout for girls' education. It's known for discipline, value-based learning, and great board results in a safe, positive environment for its students.
Kendriya Vidyalaya Kankarbagh
This Kendriya Vidyalaya is known for affordable fees and quality education. It has experienced teachers, a balanced curriculum, and a transparent admission process. A popular choice.
Things to keep in mind before your child's admission
Choose a school based on your child's needs and budget. Visit the campus, check results, and ask about activities, safety, and transport. Getting feedback from other parents is key.
