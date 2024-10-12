IRCTC recruitment 2024: High-paying managerial jobs, apply by November 6th!

IRCTC announced high-paying managerial vacancies with salaries up to Rs 2,00,000. Selection is through direct interviews, no written exam required. Apply by November 6, 2024.

IRCTC Job Alert

High-paying jobs have been announced in the Indian Railways, serving passengers nationwide. These vacancies are within IRCTC, a leading railway ticket booking platform. IRCTC, a public sector undertaking, provides ticketing, catering, and tourism services for Indian Railways. It was established in 1999 and operates under the Ministry of Railways. Over 66 million users are registered with IRCTC, booking approximately 7.31 lakh tickets daily.

This is an excellent opportunity for those seeking railway jobs. Importantly, there's no written exam; selection is through direct interviews. Perform well in the interview, and the job is yours.

Vacancies: IRCTC invites applications for various managerial positions, including Assistant General Manager (AGM), Deputy General Manager (DGM), and Deputy General Manager (Finance). This is a fantastic opportunity for those interested in government jobs within Indian Railways. Notably, the monthly salary can reach up to Rs 2,00,000. How to Apply: The deadline to apply for IRCTC Recruitment 2024 is November 6, 2024. Applicants must be under 55 years of age. There's no written exam, only an interview.

Salary: IRCTC Recruitment 2024 offers a maximum salary of Rs 39,100 for AGM and DGM positions. The DGM (Finance) position offers a salary ranging from Rs 70,000 to Rs 2,00,000. Interested candidates should apply online, uploading the necessary documents before the deadline. The complete application, including required documents (vigilance clearance, DAR clearance, and APARs of the last three years), should be sent to the Railway Board. Additionally, a scanned copy of the application must be emailed to deputation@irctc.com by November 6, 2024. Visit the official IRCTC website for more details.

