Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IRCTC recruitment 2024: High-paying managerial jobs, apply by November 6th!

    IRCTC announced high-paying managerial vacancies with salaries up to Rs 2,00,000. Selection is through direct interviews, no written exam required. Apply by November 6, 2024.

    article_image1
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Oct 12, 2024, 1:03 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 12, 2024, 1:03 PM IST

    IRCTC Job Alert

    High-paying jobs have been announced in the Indian Railways, serving passengers nationwide. These vacancies are within IRCTC, a leading railway ticket booking platform. IRCTC, a public sector undertaking, provides ticketing, catering, and tourism services for Indian Railways. It was established in 1999 and operates under the Ministry of Railways. Over 66 million users are registered with IRCTC, booking approximately 7.31 lakh tickets daily.

    article_image2

    This is an excellent opportunity for those seeking railway jobs. Importantly, there's no written exam; selection is through direct interviews. Perform well in the interview, and the job is yours.

    article_image3

    Vacancies:

    IRCTC invites applications for various managerial positions, including Assistant General Manager (AGM), Deputy General Manager (DGM), and Deputy General Manager (Finance). This is a fantastic opportunity for those interested in government jobs within Indian Railways. Notably, the monthly salary can reach up to Rs 2,00,000.

    How to Apply:

    The deadline to apply for IRCTC Recruitment 2024 is November 6, 2024. Applicants must be under 55 years of age. There's no written exam, only an interview.

    article_image4

    Salary:

    IRCTC Recruitment 2024 offers a maximum salary of Rs 39,100 for AGM and DGM positions. The DGM (Finance) position offers a salary ranging from Rs 70,000 to Rs 2,00,000. Interested candidates should apply online, uploading the necessary documents before the deadline. The complete application, including required documents (vigilance clearance, DAR clearance, and APARs of the last three years), should be sent to the Railway Board.

    Additionally, a scanned copy of the application must be emailed to deputation@irctc.com by November 6, 2024. Visit the official IRCTC website for more details.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Who is Tina Dabi? A look at story of resilience, love and success RBA

    Who is Tina Dabi? A look at story of resilience, love and success

    Hack The Mountains 5.0 Unleashes Innovation at Gujarat's Marwadi University

    Hack The Mountains 5.0 Unleashes Innovation at Gujarat's Marwadi University

    IIMCAA Awards 2024: Anup Pandey 'Journalist of the Year,' Shagun Kapil receives Agriculture Reporting award

    IIMCAA Awards 2024: Anup Pandey 'Journalist of the Year,' Shagun Kapil receives Agriculture Reporting award

    ISRO recruitment 2024 Apply for Technician Medical officer and other posts vkp

    ISRO recruitment 2024: Apply for Technician, Medical officer and other posts

    8 Proven strategies to secure a fully funded international scholarship successfully NTI

    8 Proven strategies to secure a fully funded international scholarship successfully

    Recent Stories

    Top 10 fastest jets: A look at aviation's speed legends gcw

    Top 10 fastest jets: A look at aviation's speed legends

    Kangana Ranaut's cryptic message after Jigra release: "Destroy women-centric films..." RTM

    Kangana Ranaut's cryptic message after Jigra release: "Destroy women-centric films..."

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wishes Amitabh Bachchan 'Happy Birthday' amid divorce rumors- Post goes viral NTI

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wishes Amitabh Bachchan 'Happy Birthday' amid divorce rumors—Post goes viral

    'Jigra' box office collection day 1: Alia Bhatt's film shines with strong earnings- Find out how much NTI

    'Jigra' box office collection day 1: Alia Bhatt's film shines with strong earnings—Find out how much

    Change your luck this Dussehra: Try THESE rituals to change your destiny AJR

    Change your luck this Dussehra: Try THESE rituals to change your destiny

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon