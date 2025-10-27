IB Recruitment 2025: 258 Vacancies Announced for ACIO Posts, Salary Up to ₹1.42 Lakh
IB Recruitment 2025: Notification for 258 Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO) posts in the Intelligence Bureau (IB). Last date 16.11.2025. Salary: ₹44,900-₹1,42,400. Check eligibility and how to apply!
IB Recruitment 2025 A Rare Opportunity for a Bright Future: Job Details
The Intelligence Bureau (IB) has released a notification for 258 Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO-II/Tech) vacancies — a golden opportunity for tech professionals aspiring to serve in the field of national security.
High Salary and Promotions: Salary Details
This Central Government position offers an impressive pay scale, with a starting basic salary of ₹44,900 per month that can rise up to ₹1,42,400 including allowances — an excellent opportunity for tech professionals.
Technical Qualification and Age Limit: Educational Qualifications
Candidates need a B.E./B.Tech in Electronics & Communication, IT, or CS, or a Master's in Electronics/CS, or an MCA. A valid GATE score (2023-2025) is mandatory. Age: 18-27 years.
Selection Process and Application Fee: Procedures
Selection for the ACIO post is based on GATE scores (2023, 2024, or 2025), followed by a Skill Test and Interview. Application fee: ₹100 for women, SC/ST, and PWD. Others pay ₹200.
How to Apply: Important Dates
Eligible candidates can apply online only through the official MHA website at www.mha.gov.in. Start date: 25.10.2025. Last date: 16.11.2025. Read the official notification carefully.