A strange question asked to UPSC topper Shakti Dubey, know the answer

career Oct 23 2025
Author: Richa Barua Image Credits:Shakti Dubey IAS/Instagram
UPSC Civil Services Exam is one of the toughest exams in the country

The UPSC Civil Services Examination is considered one of the toughest exams in the country. Passing this exam is not easy, and its interview is even more challenging.

UPSC interview questions are not easy; they are tricky

In UPSC interviews, candidates are often asked strange and thought-provoking questions that no one expects.

Interview of UPSC 2024 Topper Shakti Dubey

One such interesting question was asked to UPSC 2024 topper Shakti Dubey. Find out what the question was and what answer she gave.

Interesting question asked to UPSC topper Shakti Dubey in an interview

She took several mock tests. In one mock interview, she was asked a very interesting question: What is your favourite quote, and how do you apply it in your life?

Topper Shakti Dubey's brilliant answer

Shakti Dubey answered this question with great simplicity and depth. She said, 'Cracks were the real weakness of those walls, and also cracks were the reason light entered.'

Shakti Dubey explained the meaning of her favorite quote

Their vulnerability was gaps in the walls, yet light entered through them. Shakti said this teaches us to use our flaws to our advantage.

Questions on many serious topics were also asked in the interview

Shakti was asked these and more important questions on current affairs, administrative understanding, policing, foreign relations, and agriculture in the fake interview.

UPSC Topper Shakti Dubey's Education and Background

Shakti Dubey is from Prayagraj, UP. She has completed her post-graduation in Biochemistry from BHU. She comes from a simple family. She started her UPSC preparation in 2018.

Achieved success in UPSC after seven years of hard work

After seven years of hard work and dedication, she secured All India Rank 1 in UPSC CSE 2024, proving that anything is possible with patience and self-confidence.

