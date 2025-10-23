The UPSC Civil Services Examination is considered one of the toughest exams in the country. Passing this exam is not easy, and its interview is even more challenging.
In UPSC interviews, candidates are often asked strange and thought-provoking questions that no one expects.
One such interesting question was asked to UPSC 2024 topper Shakti Dubey. Find out what the question was and what answer she gave.
She took several mock tests. In one mock interview, she was asked a very interesting question: What is your favourite quote, and how do you apply it in your life?
Shakti Dubey answered this question with great simplicity and depth. She said, 'Cracks were the real weakness of those walls, and also cracks were the reason light entered.'
Their vulnerability was gaps in the walls, yet light entered through them. Shakti said this teaches us to use our flaws to our advantage.
Shakti was asked these and more important questions on current affairs, administrative understanding, policing, foreign relations, and agriculture in the fake interview.
Shakti Dubey is from Prayagraj, UP. She has completed her post-graduation in Biochemistry from BHU. She comes from a simple family. She started her UPSC preparation in 2018.
After seven years of hard work and dedication, she secured All India Rank 1 in UPSC CSE 2024, proving that anything is possible with patience and self-confidence.
